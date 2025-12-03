Somalia: Somaliland President Opens First National Justice Reform Conference in 14 Years

Hargeisa, Dec. 2 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) on Monday opened a two-day national conference on overhauling the country's justice institutions, the first gathering of its kind in 14 years, as the government seeks to modernise the system and rebuild public confidence in the rule of law.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Justice with support from international partners including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union, brings together judicial officials, legal experts and civil society representatives to review the state of the justice sector and identify priority reforms.

Addressing the opening session, President Irro said a credible, independent and efficient justice system was essential to Somaliland's stability, governance and long-term development.

"Justice is the pillar on which a nation built on strong foundations can stand," he said, adding that no country could achieve sustainable progress without equal access to justice for all citizens, regardless of social status, clan background or economic standing.

The president said the forum offered an opportunity for legal practitioners, scholars and institutions to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the judiciary and propose practical recommendations.

"You have gathered here as the key stakeholders of the justice system, bringing your expertise and experience to evaluate what is working, what needs correction and what should be introduced to strengthen the sector," he said.

President Irro pledged that his administration would adopt and act on the recommendations emerging from the conference as part of its commitment to constitutional oversight, judicial independence and the rule of law.

He added that improving access to justice and restoring public trust in the courts remained a core priority of his administration, reiterating the government's pledge to address grievances related to fairness and legal enforcement.

The conference aims to outline a roadmap for modernising Somaliland's justice institutions, enhancing transparency and ensuring that fundamental rights are protected across the country.

