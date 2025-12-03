Uganda: Peace Is Uganda's Treasure, Protect It - Museveni Tells Bushenyi

President Museveni has rallied the people of Bushenyi to vote NRM in the 2026 elections to protect the peace that was ushered in 40 years ago.

"The first contribution NRM made for Uganda is peace. You have heard that playing with peace is not good. For example, we told the leaders of Sudan about this but they didn't listen. Sudan was been strong country, rich and people are literate. We warned their leaders against politics of ethnicity and religion but they didn't listen. We warned them against dividing the population as Arabs against Blacks as well as Muslims against non-Muslims but they didn't listen. You now see the chaos Sudan has got into," Museveni said.

The NRM presidential candidate was on Tuesday speaking during a campaign rally at Kizinda Playgrounds in Bushenyi district.

He said when NRM came into power in 1986, it diagnosed the country's problems and realised it was foolhardy to tow the line of religious and tribal sectarianism.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Here(in Uganda), the situation had deteriorated due to the divisive politics. We have managed to calm the situation through creation of a strong army, police and judiciary. By ideologically re-orienting the politics of Uganda, NRM has been able to create strong government institutions and ensuring total peace."

He urged people to protect the peace that has been achieved, if the country is to continue on the development path is it on.

Development

The NRM presidential candidate said building on the peace ushered in the country, there has been accelerated development.

He gave an example of roads, mentioning the Mbarara- Bushenyi- Kasese road which he said was tarmacked and redone by the NRM government.

Museveni however expressed concern that the road has again deteriorated but assured locals it will be reworked on.

The part from Mbarara to Bushenyi part which is spoilt will be renovated. The money is there and a construction company has already been contracted. The Kitabi-Kitagata-Rwamabondo road will also be constructed."

He however urged locals to remind their leaders about prioritization , noting that government cant do everything at ago.

According to Museveni faced with many needs, government can only work on one at ago, noting that priority is given to those that are most needed while others can come later.

He however emphasised that all needs will be worked on, but one at a time.

On electricity, he said he had been told power is unreliable in Bushenyi but said he would ask authorities to find out the problem.

"I will ask the people in charge why power is unstable yet we have a lot of electricity in the country."

On education, Museveni said he was happy that Bushenyi alone has 151 government primary schools and 16 for secondary.

"In the 1950s, the entire Uganda had only six A- level schools. Kisubi, Buddo and Ntare were for boys while Namagunga, Nabbingo and Gayaza were for girls. I am happy to hear that in Bushenyi only, there are 16 secondary schools. There are also 155 private primary schools and 67 private secondary schools. This shows that people are rich because they can pay fees in private schools."

In terms of health, he said Bushenyi is also doing well, with the population having increased to 300,000, owing to the government immunization program which has ensured children no longer die.

The district has w17 sub counties with two health centre IVs and 11 health centre IIIs while four sub counties don't have any health centre.

He said government plans to upgrade Kajunju health centre II in Kyabugimbi Sub-County and Kashenyi health centre II in Ishaka Division to health centre IIIs as well as constructing new health centre IIIs in Kizinda town council and Nkanga sub county.

Wealth creation

Museveni said despite the achievements, there is need for Ugandans to focus on creating wealth.

He urged them to make use of funds like Parish Development Model and Emyooga to create wealth for themselves.

Bushenyi district and the municipality with 72 parishes have cumulatively received Shs 25.9 billion and out of this shs22.2 has been disbursed to 22,349 beneficiary households.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In terms of Emyooga, Bushenyi's three constituencies with a total of 52 saccos and 25,267 members have recieved shs2.47 billion.

"NRM has advised Ugandans on how to get rich but also supporting you to become rich by putting in place several programs. Make use of these programs to get out of poverty," Museveni said.

"Support NRM for what it has done for this country but also make sure you protect what has been achieved."

First Lady Rallies Bushenyi

First Lady, Janet Museveni hailed the people of Bushenyi for always supporting NRM and urged them not to relent.

"I want you to appreciate the peace you have. It was fought for and you must protect it. Uganda has moved a great distance and we must protect that peace. Protect the gains NRM has made for this country. You can only do it by voting for NRM. Don't just say we have won but go in big numbers and vote but also make sure your family and friends vote for NRM so Uganda can continue to be at peace," she said.