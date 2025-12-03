Uganda-Built Electric Bus Reaches Botswana, Welcomed By Uganda's Ambassador

Francistown, Botswana — Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) and its partners today, Dec. 2, announced that the "Made in Uganda Grand Trans-Africa Electric Expedition" has successfully reached Botswana, marking a historic milestone in Uganda's push to showcase locally made electric mobility solutions on the continental stage.

"The fully electric Kayoola E-Coach has arrived in Francistown, where the team was warmly welcomed by Uganda's Ambassador to Botswana, Ambassador Kintu Nyago, together with members of the Ugandan community and diplomatic staff," officials said in a news release today.

The reception marked a significant moment for Uganda's fast-growing electric vehicle industry, as the expedition continues towards the capital, Gaborone, for engagements with government and private sector stakeholders.

The expedition set off from Kampala on November 20, beginning an ambitious multi-country journey aimed at proving the performance, durability and commercial viability of Uganda-manufactured electric buses across Africa's varying terrain and climate conditions.

As the bus departed Uganda's capital, government officials issued strong messages in support of the mission and its broader implications for industrialisation, innovation and green transport.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, described the expedition as a turning point for the country's manufacturing sector, saying the initiative demonstrated Uganda's readiness to compete on the global automotive stage.

"This expedition is not just about driving a vehicle across borders; it is about driving Uganda's capacity, skill and ambition onto the world stage," Katumba Wamala said at the flag-off in Kampala.

Monica Musenero, the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, emphasised that the Kayoola E-Coach was a symbol of African self-reliance and technological progress.

"This bus represents years of research, innovation and belief in what Ugandans can achieve. It is proof that Africa can design, build and deliver world-class solutions for its own challenges," Musenero said.

Upon arrival in Francistown, Ambassador Nyago praised the expedition team for showcasing Uganda's engineering excellence and resilience.

He noted that the presence of the Kayoola E-Coach in Botswana sends a powerful signal about Uganda's ability to contribute to Africa's green mobility agenda through homegrown innovation.

The team was also joined by Ugandan professionals based in Botswana, who hailed the expedition as a source of pride and inspiration for the diaspora.

According to KMC and its partners, the successful entry into Botswana is a critical step in expanding Uganda's footprint in the Southern African Development Community market.

The Kayoola E-Coach has now covered thousands of kilometres (out of the expected 13, 000 kilometres) without major mechanical issues, reinforcing confidence in Uganda's capability to develop sustainable transport solutions suitable for long-distance and cross-border use, officials said.

From Botswana, the expedition is expected to proceed towards South Africa, where further demonstrations, stakeholder engagements and exhibitions are planned before the journey concludes in Cape Town.

The arrival in Botswana stands as yet another sign that Uganda's electric mobility dream is no longer a concept -- it is now moving, quietly and powerfully, across Africa's highways, officials at KMC say.