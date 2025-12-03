Ethiopian Journalists Triumph At IGAD Media Awards Marks Growing Media Excellence

The three Ethiopian Journalists shine at the IGAD Media Awards 2025, marking the country's growing excellence in media across the region.

The newsroom at Ethiopian News Agency buzzed with excitement as Getnet Shenkute was announced as a victor at the award. Across town at Sheger FM, veteran broadcaster Meaza Biru received congratulations from colleagues who had watched her trailblazing career span decades. Meanwhile, at Oromia Broadcasting Network, Shimekit Legese celebrated recognition for storytelling that bridges communities through the power of indigenous language.

These three Ethiopian journalists had just made history at the 3rd IGAD Media Awards 2025, marking a remarkable milestone in the country's media landscape. Ethiopia's triumph with three awards represents more than individual achievement, it signals the nation's steady ascent in regional journalism excellence.

A Story of Rising Excellence

The numbers tell a compelling story of growth. Last year, two Ethiopian journalists, Girmachew Tsigey and Misikr Awel, claimed victories in the Print and National Language categories respectively.

Now, in 2025, Ethiopia has reached new heights with three distinguished awards, placing the country among the top performers alongside Kenya, Uganda, and Somalia in this year's competition. This progression from two to three awards reflects not just luck, but the systematic improvement of Ethiopian journalism and its growing recognition on the regional stage.

Diverse Voices, Unified Impact

Under the theme "Storytelling for Climate Action: For a Secure, Resilient, and Stable Region," this year's winners showcase the breadth of Ethiopian media excellence. Getnet Shenkute's digital media award for "Climate Intelligence for Survival: IGAD's Push for Accurate and Actionable Climate Data" demonstrates how Ethiopian journalists are mastering new technologies to deliver critical information. His innovative storytelling approach ensures that vital climate data reaches audiences who need it most.

Meaza Biru's lifetime achievement award carries special significance, representing decades of pioneering work in Ethiopian radio journalism. As a founder of Sheger FM 102.1, she has not only informed communities but inspired countless young journalists who now follow in her footsteps. Her recognition reflects the deep roots of excellence in Ethiopian media.

Shimekit Legese's triumph in indigenous language reporting brings another dimension to Ethiopia's success. His work in Afan Oromo, demonstrates how local languages can powerfully convey universal messages about environmental protection and community resilience.

Building Regional Leadership

The 2025 IGAD Media Awards recognized 20 outstanding journalists across the Horn of Africa. Ethiopia's three awards, position the country as a force in regional media excellence. This achievement becomes even more meaningful when viewed against the backdrop of Ethiopia's consistent improvement over the past three years.

As the Horn of Africa grapples with climate change, conflict, and development challenges, Ethiopian journalists are proving themselves equal to the task of telling these complex stories with skill and sensitivity. Their work spans multiple platforms, from traditional radio to cutting edge digital media, ensuring that important narratives reach diverse audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

The awards celebrate not just individual talent but the strengthening of Ethiopia's entire media ecosystem. Each victory represents countless hours of dedicated reporting, the support of news organizations investing in quality journalism, and a growing commitment to stories that matter for regional development and climate resilience.

A Platform for Greater Impact

These achievements extend beyond recognition to create opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing among IGAD member states. Ethiopian journalists are increasingly seen as valuable contributors to regional dialogue, bringing unique perspectives shaped by the country's diverse communities and complex challenges.

The success of Getnet, Meaza, and Shimekit inspires a new generation of Ethiopian journalists while demonstrating that consistent effort and quality storytelling receive international recognition. Their work serves as a bridge between local communities and global conversations about climate action and sustainable development.

As Ethiopia continues this upward trajectory in media excellence, these three awards mark not an endpoint but a milestone in an ongoing journey. The progression onwards suggests that Ethiopian journalism is finding its voice on the regional stage, ready to tackle the urgent stories that will shape the Horn of Africa's future.

In celebrating these achievements, we celebrate not just individual excellence but Ethiopia's growing capacity to contribute meaningfully to the regional media landscape, one compelling story at a time.