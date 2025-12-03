Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue Commission Urges Civic, Religious Organizations to Actively Contribute to Resolving Challenges

2 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has called on civic and religious organizations to actively contribute to resolving existing challenges by leveraging their trust and outreach.

A consultative meeting under the theme "The Active Role of Civic Organizations for the Success of the National Dialogue Process" was held at the Capital Hotel in Addis Ababa today.

Opening the meeting, Chief Commissioner Professor Mesfin Araya emphasized the significant role that civic and religious institutions play in ensuring the success of the national dialogue.

Acknowledging the longstanding efforts of these institutions in supporting the Commission's work, he underscored their unique credibility and influence within communities.

Accordingly, the Chief Commissioner urged the institutions to actively contribute to resolving existing challenges by leveraging their trust and outreach.

Furthermore, he called on the organizations to encourage major stakeholders in the Tigray region to participate in the dialogue process and to help bring political actors, and armed groups who have not yet joined the process to the dialogue table so that their perspectives and agenda items can be included.

Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council Executive Director, Terefe Degeti, on his part affirmed the Council's commitment to supporting the efforts of the Commission.

He listed the efforts made by ECSOC in many ways, including in creating awareness, identifying agenda items, and building capacity, among others.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission was established in 2021 to hold National Dialogue by identifying agenda items from the public across the country with principles of exclusivity, credibility, rationality, and national interest, among others, to bring national consensus on the main national issues.

