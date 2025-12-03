Uganda: We Have to Make a Record By Massively Voting for President M7 - Mubangizi

The Buwekula South Member of Parliament and NRM flag bearer, Dedan Mubangizi, has urged local leaders in the constituency to intensify mobilization efforts for President Museveni and all NRM candidates to ensure the party retains its positions.

Speaking to leaders in Kayebe Sub-county, Mubangizi emphasized that Buwekula South should aim to set a record as the strongest NRM-supporting constituency in the country.

"Before we go to the field, we always meet local leaders to understand the challenges facing the community. This helps us increase votes for the National Resistance Movement," Mubangizi said.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing the vote for President Museveni, describing him as the "engine" behind safeguarding the country's gains.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We must protect what President Museveni has done for us, and we should vote for him massively, along with all NRM flag bearers, because we have many achievements to safeguard," Mubangizi said.

Responding to claims by self-seeking individuals allegedly misinforming the public that the President allowed them to run as independents, Mubangizi clarified:

"There is no place where the NRM has two flag bearers. No one should lie to you that the President authorized them to contest as independents. You will witness on December 15 when he introduces all official flag bearers, so do not be misled."

Mubangizi also encouraged residents to attend President Museveni's rally in Kassambya Constituency on December 15, describing it as an opportunity to show love and support for the President.

"I want to inform you that the President will be in Mubende on December 15. Let us turn up in big numbers to show our love for him," he said.

He further warned anyone planning to rig the elections, asserting that his team is ready to protect votes.

"My team and I are ready to protect our votes, and I want to warn anyone planning to rig elections not to be tempted, because we are not going to give them a chance," Mubangizi cautioned.

According to the Electoral Commission of Uganda, Buwekula South has 35,701 registered voters across 89 polling stations, with three candidates contesting to represent the constituency in the Twelfth Parliament.