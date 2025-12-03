Uganda: Bobi Opens New NUP Offices in Bamunanika, Calls for Stronger Party Structures in Luweero

2 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has inaugurated new party offices in Bamunanika, Luweero District, as part of efforts to strengthen party structures and reinforce NUP's political presence in the region.

Speaking during the launch, Kyagulanyi said the Bamunanika office is a key step in bringing NUP services closer to the local community.

He urged supporters to fully utilize the offices and work collaboratively with the leaders assigned to manage them.

"These offices belong to the people," Kyagulanyi said. "I encourage all our supporters to entrust party matters to the office bearers. They are here to serve you and ensure our activities and services are delivered effectively."

He emphasized that strong, well-organised local structures are essential for sustaining the party's momentum ahead of the 2026 elections.

According to Kyagulanyi, robust grassroots coordination improves communication and allows the party to respond to community concerns more efficiently.

Local supporters welcomed the initiative, noting that it demonstrates NUP's commitment to maintaining an active presence in the region.

Several leaders expressed optimism that the office will serve as a hub for mobilization, training, and community engagement.

Kyagulanyi's visit to Luweero is part of a wider campaign effort to consolidate support in strategic regions that have been key to the party's growth over past electoral cycles.

