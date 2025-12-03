Uganda: 'Gains' in the Fight Against HIV As Uganda Marks World Aids Day in Bushenyi

As Uganda joins the world in commemorating World AIDS Day in Bushenyi, health officials have highlighted significant progress in the country's fight against HIV, noting strides toward achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

Uganda has reportedly reached 94%, 90%, and 96% across testing, treatment, and viral suppression metrics.

According to Dr. Musoba from the Ministry of Health, most HIV clients are women, though the overall HIV positivity rate has declined from 2.8%, thanks in part to the expanded coverage of antiretroviral therapy (ART) among adults.

This expansion has improved treatment outcomes and reduced viral loads.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Uganda has increased HIV testing volumes from 3.1 million in 2020 to 9.5 million people in 2025. Early infant diagnosis and prophylaxis coverage has reached 97% of HIV-exposed infants," Dr Musoba said.

Viral load suppression among breastfeeding mothers stands at 86.8%. While this is a significant achievement, Dr Musoba cautioned that mothers who are not virally suppressed remain at high risk of transmitting HIV to their babies during breastfeeding.

Uganda has also surpassed its target for antiretroviral therapy among HIV-positive pregnant women, reaching 100% coverage, compared to the initial target of 95%.

In addition, the 12-month ART retention among breastfeeding mothers increased from 72% to 84%, a key metric monitored by the Minister of Health.

Despite these gains, challenges remain. "In 2024 alone, 4,700 children were infected through mother-to-child transmission. This requires intensive follow-up," Dr Musoba noted.

Dr Ruth Ssenyonyi, Chairperson of the Uganda AIDS Commission, revealed that an injectable HIV prevention drug will be available in Uganda by February next year.

The twice-yearly dose, costing about USD 40 (about Shs150,000), will target high-risk groups, including discordant couples and sex workers.

Efforts to fight HIV have driven reductions in new infections through enhanced prevention, testing, treatment, mobilization of domestic financing, and institutional capacity building for a unified response.

Dr Musoba acknowledged persistent challenges, including behavioral and structural factors and income inequalities.

"We welcome initiatives that improve household incomes, as they help protect families and young people from HIV," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Health Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Current statistics show HIV prevalence among people aged 15-49 has dropped from 5.8% to 4.9% in 2024, with new infections declining from 37,000 to 36,648 in 2025.

Fort Portal City has the highest prevalence in the country at 14%, with 250 new infections annually, followed by Kyotera District at 13% with 410 new infections per year among adults.