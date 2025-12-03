Uganda: Parliament Recalled for Urgent Business As Budget Deadlines Loom

Parliament has been recalled from adjournment to handle urgent national business ahead of critical budget deadlines, according to a message shared by Speaker Anita Annet Among on her X account.

The House had earlier adjourned on 30th October 2025 to allow Members of Parliament to fully engage in ongoing electoral activities.

However, Speaker Among noted that pressing work--particularly related to the budget cycle--has made it necessary for MPs to return to the Chambers.

She expressed gratitude to legislators who responded to the recall despite the intensity of campaign season. "I thank everyone who responded to this call," she said, emphasising that participation demonstrates a commendable level of commitment to national duty.

According to the Speaker, Parliament is expected to hold at least one more sitting before the year ends to receive the National Budget Framework Paper, as required under Section 8(5) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015 and Rule 152 of the Rules of Procedure. This document is a key component of Uganda's budget preparation process and must be submitted before the statutory deadline.

Speaker Among also used the moment to encourage all candidates involved in the elections to conduct themselves responsibly. She urged aspirants to prioritise legality and the country's collective well-being during their campaign activities.

In a heartfelt note, she appreciated MPs who, despite losing in party primaries or choosing not to seek re-election, returned to Parliament to contribute to ongoing business. She described their decision as a show of true patriotism and duty:

"Many in your position might have abstained, but you chose to serve. Thank you sincerely."

She also congratulated those who have already secured their place in the next Parliament through uncontested races.