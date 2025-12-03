Uganda: Munyagwa Defends Many Opposition Candidates As Strategy to Stop Museveni Reaching 50%

Common Man's Party presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa has defended the presence of many opposition contenders in the 2026 race, saying the strategy is meant to prevent President Museveni from attaining the 50 per cent plus one vote required for an outright victory.

Campaigning in Hoima City and Masindi District on Monday as he concluded his Bunyoro tour, Munyagwa urged voters to reject what he called propaganda that the election is already decided in favour of the incumbent.

He said Ugandans have the power to remove the NRM government if they turn out in large numbers.

"I have heard RDCs, CISO and security agencies telling people that President Museveni has already won the election. Don't accept that propaganda. If he has won, why is he still looking for votes? Museveni and the NRM had their time but delivered nothing. Even if we gave them another 100 years, they wouldn't change anything," Munyagwa said.

The candidate insisted that the growing number of opposition presidential aspirants should not be seen as weakening the anti-Museveni vote. Instead, he said, it increases the likelihood of forcing a re-run.

"There are people saying that because we are many opposition candidates, Museveni will win as we split our votes. It's not true," he said.

"Being many is deliberate. As a lawyer, I know the law: our target is to deny him 50 per cent plus one. Once NUP, FDC and ANT get votes, we reduce his percentage. After that we, as the opposition, can sit and chart a way forward. Voting NUP, FDC or ANT is fine, but voting the Common Man's Party means you have picked a land title in your own name," Munyagwa joked.

Munyagwa was warmly received in Hoima City, particularly around the central market, Kiryatete and other trading points, where traders cheered and danced. A similar reception awaited him in Masindi, where crowds danced to songs featuring Dr Kizza Besigye's voice fused into Munyagwa's campaign music.

He told supporters that the NRM no longer represents ordinary citizens.

"The NRM is for big people, not the common person. Nabbanja, Minister Kasaija, Minister Fred Byamukama and the President are not common people. You in the salon, selling cassava, vending in markets -- your party is the Common Man's Party. Support us so we can transform the nation," he said.

He added that his party's symbol, the silver plate, represents equal sharing of national resources without discrimination.

Across Bunyoro, Munyagwa urged residents to defend their cultural identity, saying the sub-region has a proud history that must not be eroded.

"Bunyoro was a great kingdom under the great King Omukama Kabalega, who was exiled for resisting foreign rule. Love your culture and resist bad governance by the NRM. You deserve better as Banyoro. Get united so you can make Bunyoro a great kingdom again," he said.

Munyagwa assured supporters that if elected, he has a comprehensive plan for improving service delivery and ensuring fair distribution of resources countrywide.