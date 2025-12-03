Namibia: N$752m Earmarked for Local Authorities Road Maintenance in 2026

The Road Fund Administration (RFA) has earmarked N$752 million to support road maintenance for local authorities in the upcoming 2026/27 financial year.

This was announced by the RFA's manager of corporate services, Ferdinand Molale, during a stakeholder engagement at Tsumeb on Tuesday.

Stakeholders were taken on a tour to assess the progress and impact of road upgrades and rehabilitation at the town.

Rehabilitation on the Namutoni road, which starts from Farmhouse Deli and stretches to the intersection of the Tsumeb and Tsintsabis roads about 5.5 kilometres away, commenced in November 2024, has already been completed and is currently being used.

Tsumeb Municipality town engineer Manuel Pedro said the contract amount was about N$23 million, but rehabilitation was done at a cost of N$9.7 million.

"The project is completed and we have made use of 95% of the budget. It was actually a very nice project, despite challenges such as weather. The project is completed, the road is open, and currently used," he said.

He added that the Natis road is still under rehabilitation and expected to be completed by April 2026 at a cost of N$14 million.

"With the rainy season approaching, progress could be hindered because construction and water cannot be mixed," he said.

Tsumeb Municipality acting chief executive Frans Enkali says the ongoing road rehabilitation and maintenance at the town are services to the people and not for show.

"These services are about bringing service to the people, not closer to them," he said.

Molale said the commitment is part of the RFA's mandate to ensure the safety and maintenance of urban roads through partnerships with municipalities.

"The quality of urban roads here in Namibia is a priority," he said.

