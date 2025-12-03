Sudan: True Tribute to Martyrs Is Raising the Flag Again in El-Fashir and Al-Geneina - TSC Vice-President

Port Sudan, December 2, 2025 (SUNA) - Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar saluted the Armed Forces, joint forces, and volunteers who fought with resolve in the "Battle of Dignity," stressing that they sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation's honour.

Speaking at the memorial ceremony for the martyrs of the Sudan Liberation Army Movement (SLAM), he affirmed that El-Fashir holds a unique symbolic status owing to its diversity, noting that the withdrawal of the Armed Forces and joint units from the city was more painful than losses sustained in other areas.

Agar paid tribute to the souls of the martyrs, asserting that they deserve respect, recognition, and lasting commemoration. He underscored that confronting what he described as a genocidal war is a duty for every Sudanese, citing accompanying crimes such as killings, rape, and ethnic cleansing. He declared that "any Sudanese capable of bearing arms must step forward," stressing that true homage to the martyrs will be fulfilled when the national flag is once again raised in El-Fashir, Al-Geneina, and all areas "defiled by the rebellion."

TSC Vice-President called for unifying all forces to defeat what he described as the "rebel militia, mercenaries, and their political allies," and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Sudan Liberation Army Movement and all martyrs of Sudan.