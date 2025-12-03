Somalia: Somali PM Hails UK Support in Human Rights and Reform Drive

Mogadishu, Dec 2, 2025 — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday received a visiting UK delegation led by Eleanor Sanders, the British ambassador for human rights and deputy permanent representative in Geneva, officials said.

Barre congratulated the United Kingdom on its recent election to the UN Human Rights Council, while thanking London for what he described as its "critical support" in Somalia's progress, including the lifting of the long-standing arms embargo, debt relief and Mogadishu's return to its seat at the UN Human Rights Council.

During the meeting at his Mogadishu office, the prime minister briefed the delegation on recent governance reforms, highlighting the establishment of Somalia's first Independent Human Rights Commission, which he said was approved by both houses of parliament and composed of members selected for "merit, expertise and experience."

Sanders commended the Somali government for what she called "notable advances" on human rights and expressed her appreciation for the prime minister's reception, according to officials.

At the close of the meeting, Barre -- accompanied by Family and Human Rights Minister Khadiija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi -- presented Sanders with an honorary certificate recognizing the UK's support to Somalia.