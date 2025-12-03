Chad: Japan Contributes JPY 200 Million to WFP's Emergency School Meals Programme in Chad

N'djamena, Chad — The Government of Japan has contributed JPY 200 million (US$1.3 million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support emergency school meals in Chad. This contribution will allow WFP to assist 44,000 schoolchildren over a 24-month period, ensuring continuity of the school feeding programme in crisis-affected areas and helping protect children's education and well-being. "Japan's timely support will allow WFP to continue saving lives and protecting the future of children in Chad," said Sarah Gordon-Gibson, Country Director and Representative of WFP in Chad. "This funding helps us respond to immediate needs while supporting communities to recover and build a more stable future. We are grateful to the Government and people of Japan for their unwavering partnership and commitment to improving food security and education outcomes in Chad."

Chad continues to face one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the region. Since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in April 2023, 1.2 million people have crossed into Chad, including 878,000 refugees and 313,000 returnees, bringing the total number of refugees in the country to 1.4 million. This influx has placed immense pressure on fragile food systems, natural resources and host communities.

According to the March 2025 Cadre Harmonisé, 3.3 million Chadians are food insecure, in addition to over 450,000 refugees and returnees who also face severe food insecurity. WFP currently provides monthly emergency assistance to around 1.2 million people through food and cash-based transfers, complemented by nutrition and school feeding interventions.

WFP has scaled up the provision of emergency school meals in parallel with its regular school meals programmes. This ensures that children in refugee-hosting and crisis-affected areas, affected by displacement, shocks and acute food insecurity, remain able to attend school and receive a daily meal.

The programme provides immediate relief to schools hosting large numbers of newly displaced children, helping stabilize attendance, alleviate pressure on overstretched communities, and ensure that education continues even in the most challenging circumstances - building human capital and social stability. Japan's contribution will be essential to sustain this emergency support in the coming months.

Through this support, WFP will work with the Chadian Ministry of National Education and Civic Promotion to ensure that children, particularly adolescent girls, continue to attend school, reducing the risks of early marriage, early pregnancy and harmful coping strategies. School feeding has proven to be a powerful tool in improving girls' retention and overall academic performance.

"The Government of Japan is proud to continue its partnership with WFP to assist vulnerable populations in Chad. We hope this contribution will help save lives, strengthen resilience and allow children to pursue their education in safety and dignity," said the Japanese Ambassador H.E. MINAMI Kentaro.

WFP is currently facing significant funding gaps, requiring US$149.2 million for the next six months (December 2025 - May 2026) to sustain its overall operations. Continued support from partners such as Japan remains critical to ensure that WFP can respond effectively to growing humanitarian needs while contributing to longer-term stability, including through government-led initiatives promoting self-reliance and economic empowerment.