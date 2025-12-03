Zambia: World Aids Day - Govt Launches Injectable Prep

2 December 2025
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

THE GOVERNMENT has launched Lenacapavir, a new long acting pre exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option as it unveiled the Zambia 2025-2030 HIV Prevention Roadmap. This marked a significant milestone in the country's fight against HIV/AIDS.

Speaking at the world HIV/AIDS Commemoration in Lusaka yesterday Health Minister Elijah Muchima emphasised Zambia's commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Dr Muchima highlighted Zambia's progress, including a 52 percent decline in new HIV infections from 2010 to 2025, and a 40 percent reduction in AIDS related deaths.

This year's World Aids Day was held under the theme: 'Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDs response'.

Despite the gains, Dr Muchima emphasised that challenges persisted particularly among young people aged 15 to 24, who accounted for 38 percent of new infections.

He noted that Adolescent girls and young women were disproportionately affected, facing three times the risk of their male peers.

