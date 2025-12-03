South Africa: Eskom Rolls Out Plan to Scrap Load Reduction - South African News Briefs - December 3, 2025

Eskom Aims to End Load Reduction by 2027 with New Strategy

Power utility Eskom says it is rolling out a Load Reduction Elimination Strategy to end load reduction by 2027, reports EWN. The utility announced the introduction of phased power cuts in parts of Joburg due to continued illegal connections, vandalism, and bad weather. The goal of the Load Reduction Elimination Strategy is to eliminate load reduction. Eskom's strategy involves strengthening its distribution network, addressing high-risk areas, and modernizing the grid with smart meters. The goal of this approach is to increase electricity supply reliability and efficiency while reducing downtime and energy losses. Using advanced technologies, Eskom can better monitor and manage the grid, respond to faults more quickly, and integrate renewable energy more effectively. There are approximately 1.69 million customers affected by load reductions, mainly in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this could be a game-changer for households struggling with electricity costs.

Threats Prompt Tight Security at Meyiwa Trial

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has tightened security at the High Court in Pretoria after receiving intelligence that a group of individuals attending the Senzo Meyiwa trial intended to target members of the judiciary, reports SABC News. Proceedings were briefly halted as police removed three people from the courtroom for questioning, and a case of conspiracy to commit murder has been opened. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed the individuals were later released but said electronic devices had been seized for analysis. She said the intelligence suggested specific threats against judges, prosecutors, court officials and members of the investigating team, prompting heightened security measures around the trial.

Parliament Acknowledges Rising Threats to MPs

Parliament has said that it is aware that some MPs have faced threats during oversight visits, reports EWN. This comes after an incident in which MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe was hijacked and robbed on Johannesburg's East Rand. Shongwe serves on the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of police corruption, and his party has since called for additional protection for MPs on the committee. Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said such cases have been reported to police and expressed hope they will be investigated swiftly. He said that Parliament relies on security services for threat assessments and investigations, and that the secretary to Parliament will engage the national police commissioner when necessary to ensure proper attention. Parliament has also urged the public to support MPs in their work and reaffirmed its commitment to prioritising their safety.

More South African news