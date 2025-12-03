Kenya Power Announces Scheduled Interruptions in 10 Counties On Wednesday

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced extensive power interruptions scheduled for December 3, 2025 across ten counties to allow for essential maintenance works.

The utility company outlined the affected regions, with Nairobi, set to bear the brunt of the outages.

Businesses and residents in at least three major areas will experience cuts from 9am to 3pm.

The areas include Mihango and Garage Road where customers like Kenya Builders, Karagitha, Comboni, and Royal Ambassadors will be affected.

Meanwhile, parts of Rosslyn, including the Canadian and American Embassies and Rosslyn Lone Tree, will face an eight-hour outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Several other counties will face full-day power interruptions, primarily running from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Nakuru County, power outage will be experience at the Kabarak University (including the Guest House, High School, and Bakery) and the Upper Mangu area, affecting Ngata Kaptich and Olrongai.

Kericho County will experience outages in the Kenegut Market area, impacting Torsogik and Mochorwa Dispensaries.

Bomet County has a nine-hour outage (8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) slated for Olpisiai and GK Prisons Kilgoris, affecting regions like Lolgorian, Kichwa Tembo, and various Mara camps.

In Central and Eastern Kenya, Nyeri County has an extensive list of areas set for an 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. shutdown, including Gatura Market, Miiri Village, and Kiangai Market, alongside Safaricom and Airtel Boosters.

Kiambu County will see interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Witeithie, Kibute, and Ndarugu, impacting Total Gattu, Mangu High, and parts of Ngoingwa.

Kirinyaga County will be off in Difathers and Kamunyange, affecting Kajiji and Karuangi Markets. Kitui County outages will occur in the Kyuso, Katse, and Tseikuru regions, impacting Mivukoni and Nguuni.

Nyanza and Coast region areas, such as Siaya County will have power off in the Usenge area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Jaramogi University and Wangarot.

Taita Taveta County will experience a supply break around Sir Ramson Primary School and adjacent areas.

Kenya Power has advised all customers in the listed regions to prepare for the maintenance exercise, which aims to improve the stability and reliability of the electricity network.