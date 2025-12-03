Kenya: KDF Probes Alleged Theft of Seized Meth Consignment By Its Officers

Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is investigating several of its personnel over allegations that they stole and concealed a portion of narcotics seized during a high-profile maritime interdiction operation in October.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, KDF acknowledged receiving claims that some officers involved in the offloading of methamphetamine from a captured dhow may have diverted part of the narcotics for personal gain.

The incident stems from Operation Bahari Safi 2025.01, a multi-agency mission led by the Kenya Navy that intercepted a stateless dhow carrying one of the largest methamphetamine consignments in Kenya's history.

The Ministry of Defence reported the interception of the dhow -- codenamed IGOR -- 25 October 2025, approximately 630 kilometres east of Mombasa.

The multi-agency operation, conducted in collaboration with regional intelligence and maritime security centres in Seychelles and Madagascar, recovered 1,024 kilograms of crystal meth valued at about Sh8.2 billion.

KDF's Strategic Communications Department said the allegations emerged during the offloading of the narcotics after officers escorted the vessel to the Port of Mombasa under a court-issued warrant.

"It has been alleged that during the operation, and as the narcotics were being offloaded for transport ashore, some KDF personnel involved in the mission stole and concealed a portion of the narcotics for personal gain," the statement said.

However, the military clarified that the entire consignment remains intact.

"We wish to clarify that the entire 1,024 kilograms of methamphetamine offloaded ashore remains intact and is under continuous, round-the-clock protection by a dedicated multi-agency security team," KDF stated.

Legal measures

The suspected personnel are now the subject of an internal investigation with KDF emphasizing strict disciplinary and legal action if the allegations are confirmed.

"Should the allegations [be] substantiated, appropriate disciplinary and legal measures will [be] taken in accordance with the law," the statement added.

The dhow IGOR was under surveillance by international drug enforcement agencies before its interception by the Kenya Navy Ship (KNS) Shupavu.

The dramatic operation -- coordinated through the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC) in Seychelles and the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC) in Madagascar -- resulted in the arrest of six foreign nationals found aboard the vessel.

Police reported the discovery of 769 packages of high-grade crystal meth hidden in multiple compartments.

The National Police Service (NPS) commended the inter-agency effort that led to the bust, saying it demonstrated Kenya's growing maritime capability.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has since launched a wider probe to establish the origin, transit route, financiers, and intended destination of the narcotics smuggled through the Western Indian Ocean.

The revelations of potential internal misconduct threaten to cast a shadow over what authorities had hailed as a landmark success in Kenya's fight against transnational organised crime.

The Ministry of Defence has nonetheless reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability.