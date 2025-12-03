South Africa: No New Mandatory Driving Licence Renewal Rules or Automatic Suspensions for Seniors in South Africa

IN SHORT: Posts circulating online claim that South Africa has introduced new driving licence renewal rules for seniors, including compulsory medical tests and automatic licence suspension if not renewed by 30 November 2025. This is false.

Posts circulating on Facebook claim that updated 2025 senior driving regulations in South Africa require all drivers aged 70 and above to renew their licences before 30 November 2025 or face suspension.

The posts seem to be based on an article published on a website called Saint George Kansas. The article claims that these new rules are meant to improve road safety and help older citizens maintain their independence.

It also includes a table of the "new requirements", such as annual medical exams for those aged 75 to 79 and complete driving-fitness assessments for people aged 80 and older.

The Saint George Kansas website is full of red flags. It is not an official government portal, provides no references to legislation or official announcements, and mimics the style of government communications without evidence. But an untrustworthy source is not the only reason the claim is false.

No official announcement of special rules for senior drivers

South Africa's Department of Transport (DoT) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) have not released any new regulations that create different licence-renewal rules for older drivers.

According to the National Road Traffic Act, driving licence cards in South Africa remain valid for five years, and renewal requirements are the same for all motorists unless medically unfit to drive. There are no age-based renewal cycles, deadlines or automatic suspension rules.

Recent public discussions about changing the driving licence system, including proposals to extend licence card validity to eight years, have not included any clauses targeting seniors or requiring special medical testing linked to a specific national deadline.

If such changes were being considered, they would have been announced by the government and reported by credible media outlets. But there is no evidence for the new rules.

Moreover, the website in question has repeatedly spread misinformation, often fabricating rules or deadlines that do not exist.

The posts create confusion and may cause unnecessary worry among senior drivers.