South Africa: Youth Unemployment Fuels Growing Mental Health Crisis in Mahikeng

Young people in Mahikeng, a once thriving town in the North West, say their prospects of finding work are bleak. The daily reality of unemployment has left many feeling hopeless, anxious and stressed about their future and they don't know where to go for help.

Bonolo Disetlhe (33) has not had a steady source of income since completing a one-year learnership programme in 2020. Even before that, Disetlhe had only worked two short stints as an IEC voters roll officer during the 2016 and 2018 election periods.

"I have applied for almost everything, but experience is my downfall. How can you get experience if you're rejected everywhere?"

She says prolonged unemployment has taken a toll on her mental health and pressure from family and friends is making things worse.

"It (unemployment) affects me in so many ways that I can't even explain. It's a time when you need your close friends and family, yet they are adding to the problem because not everyone understands the pressure, the anxiety and the stress that comes with unemployment. It's a lot," she says.

"Family wants you to contribute financially, and friends pressure you with the flashy lifestyle. People say things indirectly that would make you feel like you are not doing enough to get a job. Questions like 'are you really applying' or 'you're just being choosy when it comes to applications"'.

To cope with the emotional pressure, Disetlhe has isolated herself from others just to avoid comparison.

"I am now an introvert, but not by choice. I've lost communication with most of my friends; I have blocked them on social media and everything, just to protect my well-being and not feel 'less than' when they prosper."

Graduate unemployment

Thirty-one-year-old Reoagile Phetlhu graduated with a BSc Informatics degree from the North West University in 2024. He recently completed a short-term contract with the municipality, and hasn't been able to find another job.

"Being unemployed is mentally draining. You try to apply for jobs, but nothing is working out. You keep applying for jobs, but nothing is working out. You keep knocking on many doors, but nothing happens," Phetlhu tells Health-e News. "You end up asking yourself questions, worrying, and having self-doubts."

He says he feels hopeless and anxious about his future, but staying connected with friends and family helps him to cope.

"When you don't have any mental health support, it becomes very difficult. There is no one to help you carry the weight of joblessness. It would be better if we knew where to get help."

Employment linked to self-worth

Professor Ankebé Kruger, a psychologist at the NWU's Centre for Health and Human Performance, says that economic instability and job scarcity are taking a toll on young people's mental health.

South Africa has one of the world's highest unemployment rates, with over 31% of the working-age population out of work. Youth unemployment is even higher, 46% of the country's young people aged 15-34 are not working.

The North West has the second highest unemployment rate in the country at over 38%.

"Unemployment doesn't just affect income; it disrupts identity, purpose, and emotional well-being. Many young people find themselves trapped in cycles of poverty and exclusion, which can lead to long-term psychological distress," she explains.

Kruger says the mental health consequences of unemployment range from depression and anxiety to bipolar disorder and psychosomatic symptoms. Prolonged unemployment among youth is strongly associated with high rates of depression and anxiety disorders.

"Often, young people associate their sense of worth with employment; therefore, without working, they may feel inadequate or without direction, which can be detrimental to their self-confidence."

Family, communities, and access to mental health services and policy interventions are all crucial in combating the effects of unemployment among youth. "These supportive networks play a vital role in buffering the psychological toll," says Kruger.

Onkemetse Tlape, founder chairperson of Baagi Awareness Project, a mental health advocacy organisation in the area, says the effects of unemployment on the youth of Mahikeng are a serious concern.

"Many young people in Mahikeng turn to alcohol as a coping mechanisms. This has become a worrying trend. Alcohol is treated like a hobby or escape, but it leads to dependency, emotional instability, deeper depression and sometimes physical harm," she says. "With limited job creation and minimal development initiatives, too many young people are left feeling stuck, hopeless, and mentally overwhelmed."

Mental health services available

Tlape says there's a great need for quality mental health services, especially at community and public healthcare levels. All of the youth Heath-e News spoke with said they didn't know where to access mental health support.

The North West Department of Health says mental health support is part of the Adolescents and Youth Friendly Service (AYFS) package, and it can be accessed alongside other health services.

"The department activated Youth Zones at health facilities, wherein each facility has a dedicated nurse, space, and time for adolescents and youth. During activations adolescents and youths are invited and informed about the services provided, including mental health services," Tebogo Lekgethwane, departmental spokesperson, says.

The department plans to roll out AYFS to all primary health clinics, train nurses to identify mental health issues among youth, and hire mental health specialists to improve access, especially in rural communities.

Tlape says while she supports the department's approach with AYSF, a lot still needs to be done.

"The government is raising awareness about AYFS, mostly through platforms like Facebook and official websites. But these channels no longer match where young people spend most of their time. Today, young people are far more active on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify, while Facebook engagement is declining," she says.

"So although the effort exists, it doesn't reach the intended audience. To be more effective, the government needs to modernise its outreach and align with current digital trends to meet young people where they actively are," says Tlape. - Health-e News