South Africa, Mozambique Strengthen Regional Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity

South Africa, in collaboration with Mozambique and other regional partners, has committed to enhancing efforts to promote regional integration and ensure peace and security in the region.

This announcement was made by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola during the fourth South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Maputo on Tuesday.

The gathering was co-chaired by Lamola and Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During his address, Lamola emphasised the importance of working together to address cross-border crime and other significant security issues affecting both countries.

"Without peace and stability, our efforts at regional integration and shared prosperity cannot succeed," he said, calling for collective action from the African Union (AU), regional partners, and the international community to address this crisis.

He highlighted the humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the conflict in Sudan during the session.

Lamola conveyed South Africa's concern over the recent devastating attacks in El Fasher, Darfur, which resulted in loss of lives, including the lives of women and children.

The discussions at the commission focused on a variety of regional security challenges, with a particular emphasis on the ongoing threats from terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado province.

"We remain committed to working with you in support of lasting solutions to terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado province. As President [Cyril] Ramaphosa noted at the third session of the Bi-National Commission, this is a threat we face together."

In addition, Lamola emphasised the importance of the relationship between the two nations.

"This fourth Bi-National Commission session reflects our desire to continue to strengthen cooperation and partnership between our nations."

He acknowledged the special bond shared, marked by friendship and a common heritage.

"In the words of Oliver Tambo: 'It is no simple physical proximity that unites us. What unites us is the geography of shared goals and shared dreams,"' Lamola said.

The Minister also recognised the significant legacy of the late former Mozambican President Samora Machel, a great revolutionary and pan-Africanist, who stood firm with all those who fought for justice and peace.

"As we meet here in Maputo, we honour his memory and the sacrifices of countless Mozambicans and South Africans whose struggles laid the foundations for the democratic and mutually beneficial relations we enjoy today."

Building on this firm foundation, Lamola said South Africa and Mozambique's shared task now is to ensure that their partnership improves the quality of life for their respective citizens.

He believes that expanding cooperation in key sectors is vital, such as trade and investment, energy and mining, agriculture, infrastructure and transportation, as well as health, culture, and people-to-people ties.

"As we work together, we must ensure that the full scope of our relations is reflected in the progress we make and in the new opportunities we unlock in each of these sectors.

"It is encouraging to note that trade and investment levels between South Africa and Mozambique are high."

Mozambique is South Africa's largest trading partner on the African continent.

"We are committed to ensuring that Mozambique shares equally in the benefits of this trade, including through increased imports of Mozambican goods into South Africa," Lamola said.

South Africa and Mozambique have intertwined economies and development, with numerous local companies operating in various sectors of Mozambique's economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These companies create employment opportunities, transfer skills, and generate revenue.

The meeting also served as a platform to reflect on South Africa's recent Group of 20 (G20) Presidency, where African development priorities were at the forefront.

Lamola touched on the key issues, including debt sustainability and a fairer global climate finance system, stressing the need for a continental approach.

"We look forward to building on this agenda as a continental collective, speaking and acting with one voice."

Lamola expressed appreciation for the gracious hospitality received in Mozambique.

"The South African delegation once again appreciates the warm welcome and great hospitality extended to us."

The Minister invited all present to continue to nurture a regional order based on relations of equality among nations, trust and cooperation for mutual benefit.