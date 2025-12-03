South Africa: More Than 90 Motorists Arrested As Festive Season Begins

Law enforcement officers have arrested more than 90 motorists and issued 5 626 traffic fines on the first day of the national festive season road safety campaign.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the arrests, made on 1 December, were linked to offences including driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and reckless or negligent driving, among others.

"Of particular concern is that more than a third of the individuals had outstanding warrants of arrests against their traffic fines that they had ignored to pay. Motorists are advised to ascertain if they have outstanding traffic fines before embarking on their holiday trips in the coming weeks," the RTMC said on Tuesday.

The festive period is likely to pose great challenges for law enforcement because of the increase in the number of vehicles and heavy rainfalls and infrastructure damaging storms.

Moreover, the number of registered vehicles in the country has increased from about 13 613 451 in September to 13 646 029 in October.

"The increase in vehicle populations will most likely increase the burden on officers and cause more congestions on the roads during peak travel periods. Travellers planning long distance trips are advised to carefully consider their time of travel and avoid night time as more crashes occur after sunset.

"Motorists are further advised to take into consideration that heavy rains experienced by the country recently have compromised the quality of some of the roads. Therefore, travel must take place when visibility is clear to avoid possible potholes that can cause serious damage to vehicles and dent the joyous festive season spirit," the RTMC said.