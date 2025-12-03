South Africa: More Than 90 Motorists Arrested As Festive Season Begins

3 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Law enforcement officers have arrested more than 90 motorists and issued 5 626 traffic fines on the first day of the national festive season road safety campaign.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the arrests, made on 1 December, were linked to offences including driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and reckless or negligent driving, among others.

"Of particular concern is that more than a third of the individuals had outstanding warrants of arrests against their traffic fines that they had ignored to pay. Motorists are advised to ascertain if they have outstanding traffic fines before embarking on their holiday trips in the coming weeks," the RTMC said on Tuesday.

The festive period is likely to pose great challenges for law enforcement because of the increase in the number of vehicles and heavy rainfalls and infrastructure damaging storms.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Moreover, the number of registered vehicles in the country has increased from about 13 613 451 in September to 13 646 029 in October.

"The increase in vehicle populations will most likely increase the burden on officers and cause more congestions on the roads during peak travel periods. Travellers planning long distance trips are advised to carefully consider their time of travel and avoid night time as more crashes occur after sunset.

"Motorists are further advised to take into consideration that heavy rains experienced by the country recently have compromised the quality of some of the roads. Therefore, travel must take place when visibility is clear to avoid possible potholes that can cause serious damage to vehicles and dent the joyous festive season spirit," the RTMC said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.