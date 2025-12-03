South Africa: President Ramaphosa Positions Mozambique As South Africa's Top African Economic Partner

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his official dinner remarks in Maputo to underscore Mozambique's growing significance as South Africa's leading economic partner on the continent, saying the two nations are one people bound by history and now firmly focused on shared prosperity.

Speaking on the eve of the fourth South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC), President Ramaphosa said the bilateral relationship - forged in the struggle against colonialism and apartheid - had evolved into one of South Africa's most strategic economic partnerships.

"Today, Mozambique is South Africa's largest trading partner on the African continent and the fourth in the world. We are committed to growing this partnership in a mutually beneficial manner," the President said.

His remarks set the tone for a two-day working visit centred on deepening cooperation in energy, infrastructure, transport, tourism, agriculture and mining -- areas he said hold huge potential for expanded investment.

The President arrived in Mozambique on Tuesday afternoon at the invitation of President Daniel Chapo, ahead of a full programme that includes bilateral talks, the official opening of the BNC, and a series of high-impact economic engagements.

President Ramaphosa said South African businesses continued to see Mozambique as a priority destination, with investments spanning numerous sectors.

President Ramaphosa and President Chapo are expected to jointly launch the flagship Integrated Hydrocarbons Infrastructure Facility in Temane on Wednesday, a major partnership between Mozambique and Sasol expected to bolster regional energy security and industrial development.

"We are also looking forward to attending the Business Forum in Vilankulo, in which many South African companies, State-owned enterprises and development finance institutions will participate," President Ramaphosa said.

The BNC, first established in 2015, serves as the central mechanism guiding cooperation between the two neighbours. More than 70 agreements and memoranda of understanding have been signed over the years, covering areas such as agriculture, defence, border management, health, labour, customs administration and investment facilitation.

The fourth session will assess progress on commitments made during the previous BNC in 2022 and identify new opportunities for trade and investment. In 2024, Mozambique recorded R119.4 billion in goods and merchandise trade with South Africa, an increase from R114 billion the previous year. South African exports to Mozambique totalled R19.4 billion.

President Ramaphosa emphasised that the future of both countries remains intertwined.

"Ours is a special relationship... South Africans and Mozambicans are bound together by a common heritage, geographic proximity and familial ties. We are one people. Once more, my dear brother, I extend our gratitude for your gracious hospitality. We feel truly welcome," he said to President Chapo.

The President is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, reflecting the breadth of cooperation under review. The delegation includes Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga; Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille; Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy; Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau; Minister of Social Development, Nokuzola Tolashe, and Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, among others.

The BNC opening and joint press conference will take place at the State House in Maputo on Wednesday morning, followed by the Sasol project launch in Temane and an address to the South Africa-Mozambique Business Forum in Vilankulo later this evening.