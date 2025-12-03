Liberia: Whispers of Political Plot Against NPA Boss Dukuly Over Rumored 2029 Senatorial Bid

Reports circulating in Bomi County suggest that a quiet political operation may be taking shape against the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Sekou A.M. Dukuly, amid growing speculation about his rumored senatorial ambition ahead of 2029.

According to individuals familiar with the matter, there are claims that an organized effort is being discussed to cast Dukuly as using his public office for political gain. The reported intent, they say, would be to pressure President Joseph Boakai to instruct Dukuly either to remain neutral and focus on running the NPA or openly declare any political ambition.

Two people who claim to have been approached to join the effort told The Liberian Investigator that discussions allegedly centered on launching a narrative through social media platforms and online talk shows. They further claimed that Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, former senatorial candidate Soko Dorley, and some allied lawmakers were mentioned as possible figures in what they described as a "planned political campaign."

The sources also alleged that external financial backers were being referenced in the discussions, including businessman Amara Kamara, a mining operator.

However, Kamara immediately debunked the allegation to The Liberian Investigator, saying he is out of the country and is not involved in any political effort targeting Dukuly.

The reported chatter about Dukuly's alleged political interest emerged less than a day after Senator Snowe held a town hall meeting in Tubmanburg. Observers say the timing has raised speculation, especially as Snowe has increasingly signaled confidence about the 2029 senatorial race.

Political analysts note that control of the port system can carry influence during election season, and Dukuly's position at the NPA has drawn attention from rivals who believe it may have political implications.

When asked about his plans, Dukuly did not confirm or deny any political ambition. In a text message, he said his focus remains on governance and improving port operations.

"My priority is not an election," he wrote. "My focus is on improving port infrastructure, enhancing services, and executing the mandate the President entrusted to me -- including helping the Unity Party raise funds for its Bomi headquarters." He described the current speculation as part of "ongoing targeted attacks" since he took over at the Port.

Efforts to reach Senator Snowe, former Senator Sando Johnson, and Soko Dorley for comment were unsuccessful. Several calls placed throughout Monday went unanswered.