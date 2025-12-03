South Africa: Trade, Industry and Competition Committee Conducted Interviews for National Lotteries Commission Board Chairperson

2 December 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition today conducted interviews with five shortlisted candidates for the position of Chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Board.

The candidates who appeared before the committee were:

· Ms Judy Hermans

· Ms Mpho Mosing

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

· Adv Nomazotsho Memani

· Mr Thembinkosi Bonakele

· Adv Lufuno Nevondwe

The sixth shortlisted candidate, Mr Wayne Manthe, withdrew from the process for consideration of Chairperson of the Board of the NLC in a letter to the committee.

During the interviews, Members of the committee questioned candidates specifically on the leadership qualities and competencies essential for holding a position of chairperson of a public entity. In addition, the questions focused on corporate governance matters; strengthening organisational processes; improving internal controls; ethical leadership; effective and efficient grant funding; fairness and transparency in processes; performance challenges as well as proposals to restore the NLC's reputation and rebuild public trust.

The committee underscored that strong, ethical and accountable leadership at the NLC is critical to ensuring that the institution maintains its credibility and remains fully committed to serving communities throughout South Africa.

The committee will await the finalisation of the vetting process before it submits recommendations to the National Assembly for consideration.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.