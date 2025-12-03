South Africa: Trade, Industry and Competition Committee Conducted Interviews for National Lotteries Commission Board Chairperson

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition today conducted interviews with five shortlisted candidates for the position of Chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Board.

The candidates who appeared before the committee were:

· Ms Judy Hermans

· Ms Mpho Mosing

· Adv Nomazotsho Memani

· Mr Thembinkosi Bonakele

· Adv Lufuno Nevondwe

The sixth shortlisted candidate, Mr Wayne Manthe, withdrew from the process for consideration of Chairperson of the Board of the NLC in a letter to the committee.

During the interviews, Members of the committee questioned candidates specifically on the leadership qualities and competencies essential for holding a position of chairperson of a public entity. In addition, the questions focused on corporate governance matters; strengthening organisational processes; improving internal controls; ethical leadership; effective and efficient grant funding; fairness and transparency in processes; performance challenges as well as proposals to restore the NLC's reputation and rebuild public trust.

The committee underscored that strong, ethical and accountable leadership at the NLC is critical to ensuring that the institution maintains its credibility and remains fully committed to serving communities throughout South Africa.

The committee will await the finalisation of the vetting process before it submits recommendations to the National Assembly for consideration.