Tunisia: President Saied Reaffirms Tunisia's Commitment to Boosting Cooperation With Japan

3 December 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saïed, had a meeting on Tuesday, at Carthage Palace with Japan's Ambassador to Tunisia, Takeshi Osuga, who paid a farewell visit upon completing his mission in the country.

According to a presidential press release, the President reaffirmed the strength of the friendship and productive cooperation between Tunisia and Japan. He praised the achievements both in bilateral relations and through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), noting that Tunisia hosted its 8th session in 2022 and participated with a high-level delegation in the 9th session in Yokohama last August.

The President reiterated Tunisia's commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Japan across all sectors, opening promising prospects as well as advancing joint projects. He expressed appreciation for the Ambassador's efforts in fostering bilateral ties, highlighting that the two countries will soon celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Osuga, in turn, emphasized the mutual trust between Tunisia and Japan and praised the longstanding friendship and cooperation. He highlighted Japan's commitment to continuing and expanding investment projects in Tunisia, particularly in infrastructure. He expressed gratitude for the support he received during his mission, which enabled him to effectively advance bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

