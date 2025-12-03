Tunisia: President Saied Reviews Mejerda River Dredging Project With Defense Minister

Tunis — President Kais Saied had a meeting, on Tuesday, at Carthage Palace with Minister of National Defense Khaled Shili.

According to a presidential press release, the meeting reviewed several projects supervised by the General Directorate of Military Engineering. Particular focus was placed on the river-dredging project along the Mejerda River in the areas of Battane, El Jedida, and Kalaat El Andalous--an initiative ordered by the Head of State. The project covers 91 km and is planned to handle a water flow of 600 cubic meters per second, eventually increasing to 800 cubic meters per second.

President Saïed instructed that all obstacles be removed to ensure the swift completion of the works.

The meeting also shed light on the progress of restoration efforts at the Aghlabid Basin in Kairouan, following the full restoration of the Aghlabid city wall.