Tunisia: President Saied - Arab States Should Be At Forefront of Digital Transformation

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Tuesday, at Carthage Palace with Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin. The meeting took place as Tunisia hosts the AI Forward Summit, organized by AICTO on December 2-3.

The Head of State thanked Aboul Gheit for attending the summit's opening, held under the theme "From the Information Society to the Intelligence Society." He noted that humanity is experiencing an unprecedented communication revolution, where what once seemed like science fiction has become reality.

He urged Arab states to keep pace with digital transformations that have reshaped the world, highlighting the role of digital tools in areas such as fighting corruption. While recognizing the benefits of these changes, he warned of potential risks and the need to preserve values so that new technologies do not become tools of manipulation or misinformation.

The meeting was also attended by AICTO officials and Minister of Information Technologies, Sofiène Hemissi.