Tunisia: President Saied - Arab States Should Be At Forefront of Digital Transformation

3 December 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Tuesday, at Carthage Palace with Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin. The meeting took place as Tunisia hosts the AI Forward Summit, organized by AICTO on December 2-3.

The Head of State thanked Aboul Gheit for attending the summit's opening, held under the theme "From the Information Society to the Intelligence Society." He noted that humanity is experiencing an unprecedented communication revolution, where what once seemed like science fiction has become reality.

He urged Arab states to keep pace with digital transformations that have reshaped the world, highlighting the role of digital tools in areas such as fighting corruption. While recognizing the benefits of these changes, he warned of potential risks and the need to preserve values so that new technologies do not become tools of manipulation or misinformation.

The meeting was also attended by AICTO officials and Minister of Information Technologies, Sofiène Hemissi.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.