Rwanda: Ferwafa Hotel Open to Teams From Other Sports Disciplines--Official

Rwanda FA Vice President in charge of Technical Matters Richard Mugisha has said that the long-awaited FERWAFA Hotel will not be reserved exclusively for national football teams, opening doors for teams from other sports disciplines.

Construction of the four-star facility began in August 2015, with completion initially expected by the end of 2016 at a cost of Rwf 4 billion. However, the project stalled in 2018 due to financial constraints after the building reached its halfway mark.

Works resumed in August 2021 following a $2.5 million injection from the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), through FIFA, enabling the completion of the first phase, which included 40 rooms.

Although the official grand opening is still pending, the hotel began operating in November, hosting the Rwanda U-17 national team which was preparing for the CECAFA U17 tournament in Ethiopia -- the first team to camp at the facility.

Mugisha said hosting the U-17 side marked a symbolic start to the hotel's functionality, noting that the federation is finalizing the hiring of a professional management company to oversee operations.

He emphasized that the hotel will not be limited to football teams. It will also serve visiting guests and sports tourists.

"National teams will be the ones staying there, but if they don't have camps, we will also host teams from other disciplines," Mugisha told Times Sport.

However, a recent visit by Times Sport suggested the hotel is not yet operating daily. A staff member said the facility only opens when a national team is in camp.

"They only open when the national teams are having a residential camp. The hotel doesn't work daily," the staff member said.

Mugisha confirmed that once fully operational, the hotel will offer bar and restaurant services, welcoming guests from outside the sports community as well.

Located on the premises formerly used by the national police, adjacent to FERWAFA headquarters in Remera, the hotel is part of the FIFA Goal Project designed to help developing football nations build essential infrastructure.

The fully completed three-story facility features 88 guest rooms, dining halls, multiple meeting spaces, and utility rooms. The ground floor includes the reception area, two large meeting rooms, two residential suites, and two restaurants. Each upper floor contains 10 rooms.