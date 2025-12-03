Rwanda: Faith, Technology, and Rights - Building Inclusive Communities for Persons With Disabilities in Rwanda

opinion

In a context where narratives influence public perception and behaviour, two significant forces, social media and sacred texts, possess the capacity to reshape the advocacy framework for persons with disabilities in Rwanda, like in many other contexts. The country is making significant progress in inclusivity, and utilising these avenues could expedite the achievement of equal rights for everyone.

This year, as Rwanda prepares to join the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2025, the theme "Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress" underscores the necessity for advancing social progress. The theme connects disability inclusion with broader social and economic development goals. A truly progressive society cannot advance if a segment of its population remains excluded. Inclusion contributes to social cohesion, poverty reduction, and sustainable development, aligning with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development's pledge to "leave no one behind." The theme also calls on everyone to play a role in advancing social progress, empowerment, and participation. It's also a call for accountability and action.

Social media as an amplifier for disability rights

Rwanda's commitment to inclusivity and human rights can be enhanced by social media, which serves as a potent platform to elevate the voices and rights of persons with disabilities. According to Data Reportal Digital 2025, Rwanda's population stands at approximately 14.4 million, with 4.93 million internet users (34.2% penetration). The report mentions 1.30 million social media user identities in January 2025. These include platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) (11.34%), Facebook (54.55%), Instagram (12.29%), LinkedIn (1.52%), YouTube (8.05%), and TikTok, and they all present exceptional opportunities to enhance awareness, mitigate stigma, promote societal transformation, build communities, and mobilise action.

Innovative strategies for digital advocacy

In line with this year's IDPD theme of fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress, social media offers specific pathways to drive meaningful change. Persons with disabilities can use platforms like Instagram and TikTok to share lived experiences, challenge stereotypes, and build empathy. Communities can create hashtags to crowdsource accessibility audits, documenting inaccessible spaces and creating accountability. LinkedIn and YouTube can host digital skills training tailored for persons with disabilities, bridging the digital divide while creating economic opportunities. Platforms like X can facilitate direct dialogue between persons with disabilities and policymakers, transforming social media into a participatory governance platform. Youth-led creative campaigns on TikTok can normalise disability representation through viral content that reaches audiences traditional advocacy might miss.

However, the promise of digital inclusion must be accompanied by attention to digital safety, particularly for women and persons with disabilities. One significant negative impact of technology on women and girls in Rwanda is the rise of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), which includes cyberstalking, online harassment, and non-consensual sharing of intimate content. Studies show that 41% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical or sexual violence, and experts warn that TFGBV is "a growing crisis hiding in plain sight" as online harassment and sextortion cases increase.

The digital gender gap worsens this vulnerability: as of 2021, only 4.8% of women used the internet compared to 12% of men, and in 2023, women made up just 36.5% of social media users in Rwanda. Low digital literacy among women, especially in rural areas, combined with inadequate legal frameworks to address TFGBV, leaves victims without sufficient protection. For women with disabilities, this vulnerability is compounded by additional barriers to accessing support services. This underscores why creating safe, inclusive digital spaces is essential for all marginalised groups to fully participate in online advocacy and community building.

Religious leadership and the call to uphold dignity

While digital platforms provide the infrastructure for advocacy, faith communities offer the moral foundation and grassroots networks to sustain it. For religious believers, both the holy Bible and the Quran can promote compassion and equality, engage faith communities, and champion policy advocacy. Religious leaders and their congregations significantly influence social perspectives, and it is crucial to interpret scripture in ways that affirm the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities.

The Bible teaches that every individual is created in the image of God and has inherent dignity and worth (Genesis 1:27). It emphasises the importance of unity within the body of Christ, regardless of differences (1 Corinthians 12:12-27). Caring for the vulnerable is another duty where the Bible calls Christians to care for the vulnerable and advocate for those who are marginalised (Psalm 82:3-4, Proverbs 31:8-9).

The Quran equally mandates justice and care for the vulnerable. "Indeed, Allah instructs you to fulfil trusts to their rightful recipients and to adjudicate among individuals with fairness" (Surah An-Nisa 4:58). This passage emphasises the significance of equity and integrity in leadership, attributes crucial for restoring confidence in religious institutions.

When combined, sacred texts and social media create a powerful advocacy ecosystem: faith provides the why (moral imperative), while technology provides the how (amplification and mobilisation). Together, they can enhance collaborative campaigns, storytelling with purpose, and policy advocacy with broad support.

Churches may utilise their social media power to promote transparency and inclusivity. Through the dissemination of success narratives, the facilitation of online dialogues around disability rights, and collaboration with entities such as the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), National Union of Disability Organizations in Rwanda (NUDOR), and other Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs), churches can reposition themselves as proactive catalysts for social transformation. Initiatives such as #FaithForInclusion or #ChurchReforms may gain traction, indicating a revitalized emphasis on service and empowerment.

In recent years, certain churches in Rwanda have been criticised for unethical actions, including deceiving followers by manipulating their faith. This has prompted the government to implement drastic measures, including the closure of about 7,709 churches as of June 2025, due to non-compliance with the minimum norms of accountability, safety, and honesty. The closures were not intended to inhibit religious expression but to guarantee that places of worship achieve their fundamental purpose of elevating and fortifying communities, including individuals with disabilities.

By harmonising faith with the rights of persons with disabilities, both the Bible and the Quran urge religious leaders to maintain the dignity of all individuals and safeguard the vulnerable. By addressing the issues that prompted criticism and led to the closure of churches in Rwanda, religious institutions can realign themselves with these doctrines and demonstrate a genuine commitment to inclusive communities.

Supporting Rwanda's vision for inclusive development

UNDP Rwanda continues to complement Rwanda's national vision for disability-inclusive development through its work in inclusive governance, digital transformation, and social protection. Working closely with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), NUDOR, OPDs, and government institutions, UNDP supports efforts to strengthen legal frameworks, improve accessibility of public services, and build the capacity of community leaders to champion disability inclusion.

Through the Gender and Social Inclusion portfolio, UNDP is also advancing safe digital participation by supporting national strategies to combat technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), promoting digital literacy for women and girls, and enabling civil society partners to use technology and storytelling to shift harmful norms. These interventions reinforce Rwanda's commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that persons with disabilities are not only protected but meaningfully engaged in governance, community life, and digital spaces.

Accountability, empowerment, and the path forward

In alignment with this year's IDPD theme, religious institutions in Rwanda should take the initiative to exemplify leadership. Churches and mosques can transform into advocates for inclusion and integrity by emphasising the needs of persons with disabilities and leveraging their positions to advance justice and empowerment.

True social progress requires the full inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities. As Rwanda commemorates IDPD 2025, the convergence of faith communities, digital platforms, civil society organisations, and development partners offers an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate disability inclusion. By harnessing the power of sacred texts and social media, and by demonstrating accountability and compassion, Rwanda can continue building a society where every person - regardless of ability - can contribute to and benefit from national development.

The call is clear: accountability, empowerment, and collective action. Only through such commitment can we ensure that Rwanda's vision of "leaving no one behind" becomes a lived reality for all, including the 15% of the population living with disabilities.

The writer is an Inclusive Governance Expert at UNDP Rwanda.