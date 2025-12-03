Uganda: Namulonge's Musoke Bags Equity Naro 2025 Golf Open in Style

Namulonge — Among the many lessons that Dominic Musoke picked up while growing up was that, 'Don't underestimate small humble beginnings, because sometimes they can turn out to be the greatest success stories.' That statement, as he recalls, came to life on Saturday as Musoke emerged the winner of the 2025 Equity NARO Golf Open held at the Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge.

Musoke, playing under immense pressure, carded an overall 2-under-par score of 208 strokes to win. He bagged 14 birdies, six bogeys, and two double bogeys over the three rounds to beat favourite Joseph Chinyaai by five strokes.

He opened day one with a 2-under 68 score before a uniform level-par 70 on the final two days to win his second Equity NARO Golf Open. He last won the title in 2023.

With a soft-spoken tone, a visibly shy and extremely elated Musoke says, "I started out small here as a caddie, and then I have progressed slowly but steadfastly. Now here I am, a champion among remarkable golfers in the country."

The 29-year-old Musoke adds that playing at his home turf made it easier: "Knowing the course well played in my favor but discipline and never tiring have been key in this success."

That discipline, he would later disclose, is "waking up every morning for the past three months to do a five-kilometre run and then hitting 300 balls daily."

Tournament favorite Chinyaai who has had an unforgettable 2025 season after bagging the just concluded Kakira Golf Open, Kinyara 2025 Golf Open, Presidents Cup and Uganda Open Amateurs among others, this time came second

Charles Jjunju also from Namulonge came third; Juma Abiti came fourth; and Abdullah Kakooza, the defending champion, came fifth, with a score of 22, 13 strokes away from the victor.

In the ladies, Meron Kyomugisha walked the talk, fresh from winning the Kinyara Golf Open, as she claimed the ladies' crown with a score of 221, beating Joyce Kisembo who scored 238 by 17 strokes. Resty Nalutaaya came third with 241, then Peace Kabasweka fourth with 242. The tournament is an amateur world golf ranking event, and as such will see the player's international rankings change.

This edition was also capped with Silver Opio bagging the hole in one.

The 2025 edition was played under the theme, of "Swinging to 17 years of Equity's Bank growth", with Equity Bank celebrating 17 years of existence in the Ugandan market.

Equity Bank Managing Director, Gift Shoko noted at the awards dinner, "Seventeen years ago, Equity Bank entered the Ugandan market with a bold mission: To offer financial services that socially and economically empower Ugandans, every business, and every community. We believed then, as strongly as we do today, that every person deserves the opportunity to grow, to thrive, and to live a dignified life. That is testament to what we are witnessing today."

Shoko pledged Equity's continued support to the Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club and assured the general public that next year, the 9-hole 70 par course will be upgraded to 18 holes.

For now, Musoke says he has set his eyes and focus on the Uganda Golf Open of 2026.