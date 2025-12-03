Kenya: Champions Amos, Ceci Brace for a Tough Return to Safari Classic Rally

Kwale — Defending champions Eugenio Amos and Paolo Ceci touched down in Kenya this week with the calm honesty of men who know exactly what awaits them: nine brutal days across Africa's toughest classic rally.

Fresh from scrutineering their Ferrari 308 at Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, the Italian duo began their title defence not with bold predictions, but with realism and respect for the challenge ahead, a reminder that in the East African Safari Classic Rally, reputation means nothing once the wheels hit the Kenyan dirt.

Amos said their title defence feels unusual. "We are in a very strange position because we are both defending champions, but at the same time, we don't have the means to be defending champions," he admitted. "Our short-term goal is to get to the rest day in one piece. The long-term goal is to finish the rally in one piece."

The Italian driver described the build-up to this year's event as the most unpredictable of his career.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It's been a year and a half full of emotions, ups and downs. For the first time in my life, I don't know where we are. I have no clue about the performance of the car or how reliable it is. We didn't get a chance to properly test or develop it. A year and a half looked like plenty of time, but we had so many issues that we're here with very little preparation."

With his trademark honesty, Amos says he doesn't feel the natural confidence of a reigning champion. "I know both cars. I know the potential of the Porsche, and I know by heart that we are nowhere close to them. So we need to be less quick and far more intelligent. It's not pedal to the metal, it's pedal to the brain."

He also recalled the moment from the last Classic that still sits with him today: the river crossing that nearly ended their run. "We were car number two on the stage and assumed the first car had crossed. We took a huge risk, compromised the car, the race and Paolo, who is not a keen swimmer. Those moments stay with you."

Navigator Paolo Ceci was visibly happy to be back. "For me, this is the best race in the world. I've done many races, and I love this one. I'm really very happy to be here again and to make this project with Eugenio. It's a difficult project, but I'm confident he can manage the situation, and we have to manage it together."

Ceci arrived without expectations about the results, only about Kenya itself. "No expectations for results. The expectation is the landscape, the country. It is really amazing."

Looking ahead to the nine-day challenge, Amos says their strategy will depend entirely on the terrain. "We have a very tight car that is fast on smooth surfaces. So we will push when it's smooth and be like a grandpa when it's rough. The Porsche forgives mistakes that the Ferrari doesn't. One mistake on the shakedown, and it broke. Last year, we came to Africa to struggle and suffer. This year, we will struggle and suffer even more."

In 2023, Amos kept his composure to win the 11th edition of the rally behind the wheel of a Porsche 911, completing the event in 14 hours, 42 minutes and 35.2 seconds.

For this year's marathon-style Classic, he returns in a vintage Ferrari 308, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to his title defence.

More than 60 classic cars have been entered, driven and navigated by more than 120 competitors, with an entry list that features an exceptional spread of historic machines: 32 Porsches, 11 Fords (mostly Escorts), 9 Datsuns, 2 Mercedes-Benz SLC 450s, 2 Opels (a Kadett and a Manta), a Citroën Visa Chrono, a Morgan Plus 8, and the lone Toyota entry, a classic Corolla AE86.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 2025 East African Safari Classic Rally flags off on 5th December, taking crews across thousands of kilometres of unpredictable terrain over the course of nine days and roughly 4,000 km in total distance (with a competitive route covering over 2,000 km). This edition promises to test both man and machine across varied terrain and unpredictable weather.

Rally Route & Key Dates

Start: 5 December 2025, at Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani

Legs 1-3: Diani (Day 1) → Voi (Legs 2 & 3 via Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa)

Legs 4-6: From Voi onward to Amboseli Sopa Lodge, including a scheduled rest day on 9 December in Amboseli.

Final Day / Finish: 13 December, returning to Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani.