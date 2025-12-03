East Africa: Stanchart Moves to Strengthen Wealth and Risk Management in the Region

3 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Bank has partnered with CFOs East Africa to strengthen financial leadership and wealth management capabilities among Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and senior finance professionals across the region.

The collaboration builds on the bank's sponsorship of the annual CFOs East Africa Awards 2025 and introduces a dedicated advisory pathway to help CFOs safeguard and grow both corporate and personal assets.

Through the initiative, Standard Chartered will offer wealth management advisory services to more than 400 financial decision-makers, including CFOs from the public sector, development finance institutions, and private companies.

"Kenya's trajectory is increasingly tied to the ability of its corporate leaders to balance short-term performance with long-term wealth creation," said Edith Chumba, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Kenya & East Africa.

"By partnering with CFOs East Africa, we are positioning our finance talent to lead with insight, agility, and a wealth-preservation mindset that fuels sustainable growth. We congratulate all the winners at the inaugural CFOs E.A. Awards."

The partners noted that CFOs play a critical role in financial strategy, investment planning, and risk management--functions that have become even more important amid the market volatility witnessed in 2025, which has disrupted corporate growth plans.

"When a CFO can speak fluently about risk-adjusted returns and wealth preservation, the boardroom shifts from cost control to value creation. Standard Chartered's expertise gives our members that competitive edge," said KC Rottok Chesaina, CFO East Africa's East Africa Director, Executive Communities.

Winners of the CFOs East Africa Awards included Dilip Pal, Safaricom Group CFO, who was named East Africa CFO of the Year and also received the Strategy Execution Award for his role in Safaricom's Ethiopia expansion; MTN Uganda CFO Andrew Bugembe, who won the Finance Transformation Award; and Vodacom Tanzania Finance Director Hilda Bujiku, who received the High-Performance Team Award.

The bank's partnership with CFOs East Africa aims to build a cadre of finance leaders equipped to enhance strategic decision-making, investment stewardship, and long-term wealth creation across the region.

