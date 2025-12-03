Kenya: Zoho Expands Young Creators Program to Bridge Skill Gap in the Region

3 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Tech firm Zoho is seeking to bridge East Africa's widening digital skills gap by expanding its Young Creators Program (YCP) across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Madagascar.

The initiative provides students and professionals with hands-on training in low-code application development, equipping them with practical digital tools to build business-ready solutions.

"Through the Young Creators Program, we are helping students and professionals across East Africa gain the tools and confidence to turn their ideas into impactful digital solutions," said Veerakumar Natarajan, Regional Manager, Zoho East Africa.

"Our goal is to make technology education accessible and practical, empowering young innovators to solve local challenges and shape Africa's digital future."

The program leverages AI-assisted app development through CoCreator, Zoho Creator's built-in AI assistant, enabling participants to convert ideas into fully functional applications using natural language.

Workshops include training on forms, reports, workflows, analytics, and mobile deployment--skills designed to help participants innovate and create entrepreneurial solutions within their communities.

In Kenya, a workshop held at EldoHub brought together 42 participants, including developers, entrepreneurs, and professionals such as top steeplechase athlete Leonard Bett, who hopes to develop a platform for managing athletic performance.

"Zoho's low-code platform opens opportunities for anyone to innovate, regardless of their background," said Sarah Towet, Co-Founder of EldoHub.

The program also debuted in Uganda, Tanzania, and Madagascar, introducing first-time developers to low-code innovation and industry-grade digital tools.

Since 2022, the Young Creators Program has trained more than 4,000 participants globally, nurturing Africa's next generation of digital creators and entrepreneurs.

