Liberia: ANC Criticizes Ruling Unity Party for Prioritizing Headquarters Over Liberians' Daily Hardships

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has sharply criticized the Unity Party-led government, accusing it of neglecting urgent economic and social challenges while focusing its energy and resources on expanding party headquarters across the country.

In a statement issued Tuesday, December 2, ANC Secretary General Desmond Ujay Nimely said the Boakai-Koung administration has failed to address what he described as "bread-and-butter issues" confronting ordinary Liberians, including rising prices, joblessness, failing public services, and a struggling economy.

Government Losing Touch With Citizens

The ANC said it is "deeply troubling" that the administration appears more invested in political real estate than in creating policies that lift families out of poverty or improve living conditions. "At a time when countless Liberians are struggling with rising prices of commodities, unemployment, failing health sector, deteriorating infrastructure, and a stagnant economy, the Boakai-Koung administration has chosen to focus on securing political real estate rather than providing real solutions," the statement said. "This is not governance--it is self-serving politics at the expense of the ordinary people." Nimely argued that the government's priorities reveal an administration "increasingly out of touch" with citizens' daily hardships.

Claims of Waste, Mismanagement, and Misplaced Priorities

The ANC accused government officials of enriching themselves through "unchecked allowances, unnecessary overseas trips, inflated contracts, and opaque financial dealings," while failing to confront the economic pressures hurting market women, students, and struggling families. "While Liberians cry for relief, government officials continue to enrich themselves," the party said, adding that Liberians did not elect a government "that would put party interests above national well-being."

The opposition party also pointed to growing concerns in public utilities, noting that water shortages have intensified with the dry season and that the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has begun rationing power due to reduced supply.

Call for Policy Shift and National Focus

The ANC urged the Unity Party government to redirect its priorities toward tackling poverty, food insecurity, unemployment, and the collapse of public services rather than celebrating partisan achievements. "Liberia needs investment in its people--not in political structures designed to entrench a ruling party," the party said. "The Liberian people deserve better. They deserve a government that works for them, not one that enriches itself while citizens struggle to survive."