Liberia: LFA Stakeholders Push for Statute Overhaul Ahead of Heated 2026 Elections

Ahead of the 2026 Liberia Football Association (LFA) elective congress, several stakeholders are rallying signatures to petition for an extraordinary congress that would amend portions of the association's statutes.

The proponents include Emmett Glassco, president of Senior Professionals; Benita Urey, president of Shaita Angels FC; James Nimene, president of Jubilee FC; and former LFA treasurer Jallah Corvah.

The group argues that several sections of the current statutes are either ambiguous or conflict with the Liberian Constitution and must be revised before the highly anticipated elections in April 2026. Among their key targets for amendment are Articles 45.4 and 58.1 of the 2018 statutes.

Those two articles outline eligibility requirements for presidential, vice-presidential, and executive committee aspirants, including a provision stating that candidates "shall not have been found guilty of a criminal offense."

In their draft proposal, the stakeholders say Articles 45.4 and 58.1 contradict Article 21(k) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, which guarantees that individuals convicted of a criminal offense automatically regain their civil rights after completing their sentence, paying penalties, or receiving a presidential pardon. They argue the current statutes unfairly disenfranchise citizens whose rights have already been restored under Liberian law.

Opponents of the effort, however, warn that weakening those provisions could erode long-standing integrity safeguards--standards they say are consistent with the FIFA Code of Ethics. Under FIFA eligibility rules, individuals with criminal convictions or disciplinary sanctions involving financial or football-related offenses are generally considered unsuitable for leadership roles in football governance.

Beyond the eligibility clause, the draft proposal outlines several other reforms, including reducing the term of office for elected officials from three terms to two five-year terms; shifting the election of the president and vice presidents from absolute majority to simple majority; expelling members who take disputes to ordinary courts; repealing Chapter 27, which allows executive committee members to chair standing committees; and establishing fixed sitting fees for congress delegates, among others.

It is still unclear whether proponents will secure the signatures required to trigger an extraordinary congress.

Article 36.1 of the LFA Statutes states that an extraordinary congress must be convened upon written request from more than 50 percent of delegates representing member clubs, or when deemed necessary by the executive committee. Article 36.2 mandates that such a congress be held within 30 days of the request; if the LFA fails to convene it, members may seek assistance from CAF or FIFA.

Glassco, a converted critic of the Mustapha Raji administration, told this newspaper the group is confident it will obtain the 28 signatures needed to compel the LFA to act. He said the proposed amendments are essential for fairness and the development of Liberian football.

"Take, for example, the reduction of the term from three to two terms of five years. We think 10 years is enough for anyone to do anything for football," he said. "It is sad that people are only focusing on the criminal conviction provision."

But football journalist D. Webster Cassell sharply criticized the initiative, calling it a dangerous attempt to weaken safeguards that protect the integrity of the game.

"These safeguards exist to protect football from intruders, fraudsters, and convicted felons who may seek to exploit positions of authority for unethical purposes," he said. "These restrictions are not obstacles; they are shields intended to preserve the sanctity and credibility of the sport."

As the 2026 elections draw closer, two aspirants have emerged so far: incumbent LFA President Mustapha I. Raji, who is seeking another term, and FC Fassell President Cassell Kuoh.

Raji has been credited with infrastructure development, progress in women's football, and improved league prize money. Critics, however, argue that Liberia's national teams have underperformed during his nearly eight-year tenure.

Kuoh, who returned to Liberia last year after serving a seven-year prison sentence in the United States for defrauding individuals of millions of dollars, faces significant eligibility challenges. Despite the controversies, many stakeholders believe he could bring sweeping reforms to the association. Kuoh has pledged that Liberia will qualify for the World Cup within his first four years if elected.