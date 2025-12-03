Kenya: 6 More Suspect Linked to Meru Gang Rape Arrested Amid Outrage

Nairobi — Authorities in Meru have arrested six additional suspects linked to the brutal gang rape of a young woman in Laare Town, Igembe North Sub-County--an attack that has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for decisive action against sexual violence.

In a statement Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that officers from Laare Police Station apprehended the six men following an intensive manhunt launched after the December 1, 2025 assault.

According to the DCI, a distress call from members of the public alerted police to the ongoing attack, allegedly carried out by a group of men taking part in a traditional circumcision procession.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim in extreme distress, her clothes torn and her dignity violated. Police rushed her to Nyambene Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Detectives then mounted a coordinated operation, using forensic leads to trace the suspects across Irinde, Lubwa, and Kiarama.

"Determined to bring the perpetrators to justice, law enforcement officers launched an extensive manhunt," the DCI said.

Suspects in hiding

The raids resulted in the arrest of Dennis Mwirigi, Ismael Gichuge, Elijah Muriki, Isaac Ntomauta, Joseph Marete, and Phineas Mutali. Police found them hiding in the targeted locations.

The six join three other suspects arrested on the day of the incident.

All nine are currently in custody as detectives pursue additional members of the group believed to have participated in the assault.

The DCI emphasized that investigators remain "relentlessly focused" on ensuring that every perpetrator is held accountable.

The case has drawn widespread condemnation, with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announcing a Sh300,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any remaining suspects.

Sonko, who highlighted the incident on his social media platforms, described the attack as "inhumane, criminal, and unacceptable," urging swift and firm justice for the survivor.

He added that his team is coordinating with local law enforcement in Meru and encouraged residents to anonymously share any leads that could aid the ongoing investigation.

The assault--allegedly captured on video and circulated online--has stirred public fury, prompting rights groups and community leaders to demand accountability and stronger measures to protect women and girls.

Sonko further urged Kenyans to stand with survivors of sexual violence, condemning the rising cases of attacks targeting women and calling for collective action to confront the menace.

Police investigations continue as the search for additional suspects intensifies.