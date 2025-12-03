South Africa: Petrol Prices Increase in December

Motorists will have to fork out more for fuel this festive season as the price of all grades of petrol have gone up this December.

This as the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announced the adjustment of the fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from Wednesday, 03 December 2025.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for December 2025 have been adjusted as follows:

· Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): 29 cents a litre increase.

· Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): 29 cents a litre increase.

· Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 65.48 cents a litre increase.

· Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 82.48 cents a litre increase.

· Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 74.48 cents a litre increase.

· SMNRP (Single Maximum National Retail Price for Illuminating Paraffin) for Illuminating Paraffin: 99 cents a litre increase.

· Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 24 cents a litre increase and 9 cents per kilogram increase in the Western Cape.

The increase means that a litre of Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP) now costs R21.41 in Gauteng while a litre of Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP) in the coast now costs R 20.58

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, said the average brent crude oil price decreased from 64.14 US Dollars (USD) to 63.54 USD during the period under review.

"The main contributing factors are oversupply concerns due to increased production by OPEC+ and non-OPEC [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] producers amid slower global demand," it said.

It added that the average international product prices of petrol were affected by lower inventories ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere due to planned and unplanned refinery outages which resulted in higher refinery margins.

"These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 28.97 cents a litre, 64.09 cents a litre and 72.04 cents a litre, respectively."

In addition, the Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from R 17.29 to R17.23 per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

In line with the application of the Regulatory Accounting System (RAS), the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources approved a net increase of 3.6 cents a litre in the annual margin adjustments on petrol and a net increase of 5.48 cents a litre on diesel and illuminating paraffin wholesale prices, with effect from the 3rd of December 2025.

The Minister also approved the annual adjustment to the pricing elements of the maximum retail price of LPGas with effect from the 03 December 2025.

"The operating expenses and the working capital were adjusted by the average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2024 of 4.4% whilst the depreciation, primary transport cost and the gross margin were adjusted by the average Producer Price Index (PPI) for 2024 which was 3.1%."

In November, the department announced decreases in the price of petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin and LP Gas.

