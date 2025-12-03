South Africa: Recreational Fishing Dates for West Coast Rock Lobster Season Announced

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has announced the designated recreational fishing dates for the 2025/26 West Coast Rock Lobster season.

"These dates have been finalised following a thorough and science-based assessment to ensure that recreational opportunities are balanced with the long-term sustainability of our marine resources," the Minister said on Wednesday.

The dates were announced as follows:

20, 21, 27 and 28 December 2025.

3, 4, 24, 25 and 31 January 2026.

1 February 2026.

21 and 22 March 2026.

The dates were determined taking into account the West Coast Rock Lobster breeding season; alignment with weekends, public holidays and the festive season, and the timing of the low tide periods to maximise safe and responsible harvesting opportunities.

Fishers are requested to fish responsibly and adhere to the regulations for recreational fishing.

These include, but are not limited to, that fishing is prohibited on the days that are not included in the above list.

Furthermore, fishers must hold a valid recreational permit, and follow the bag and size limits.

These measures collectively support stock recovery trajectories and contribute to ensuring that utilisation remains within sustainable thresholds.