South Africa: Parliament Concerned About Threats to MPs

Parliament has noted with great concern the incidents of intimidation and threats directed at Members of Parliament (MPs) in the execution of their work.

"While the latest outcry has emerged during the processes of the Ad Hoc Committee, similar threats have also been made against Members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) and others during oversight activities," Parliament said on Tuesday.

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee was established to investigate allegations made by the South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In its statement, Parliament said it is aware of, and supports, the steps taken by MPs who have reported these matters to their local police stations.

"We trust that the South African Police Service will investigate and address these cases expeditiously. Parliament relies on the security services for the assessment of threats and criminal investigations," the statement said.

Where necessary, the Secretary to Parliament will engage the National Commissioner for updates and to ensure that these matters receive appropriate attention.

"Once again, Parliament calls on members of the public to remain the first defenders of their public representatives by supporting and safeguarding the democratic processes of our country. Parliament continues to take the safety of its members seriously."