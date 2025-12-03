South Africa: Parliament Concerned About Threats to MPs

3 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parliament has noted with great concern the incidents of intimidation and threats directed at Members of Parliament (MPs) in the execution of their work.

"While the latest outcry has emerged during the processes of the Ad Hoc Committee, similar threats have also been made against Members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) and others during oversight activities," Parliament said on Tuesday.

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee was established to investigate allegations made by the South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In its statement, Parliament said it is aware of, and supports, the steps taken by MPs who have reported these matters to their local police stations.

"We trust that the South African Police Service will investigate and address these cases expeditiously. Parliament relies on the security services for the assessment of threats and criminal investigations," the statement said.

Where necessary, the Secretary to Parliament will engage the National Commissioner for updates and to ensure that these matters receive appropriate attention.

"Once again, Parliament calls on members of the public to remain the first defenders of their public representatives by supporting and safeguarding the democratic processes of our country. Parliament continues to take the safety of its members seriously."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.