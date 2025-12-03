South Africa: New Plant Improvement Act Comes Into Effect

The Department of Agriculture has announced that the Plant Improvement Act, 2018 (Act 11 of 2018) and its accompanying regulations has officially come into effect on 1 December 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the proclamation of the new Plant Improvement Act, following the approval of the regulations by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen.

The Act replaces the Plant Improvement Act of 1976 (Act No. 53 of 1976). Both the proclamation of the Act and its regulations were published in Government Gazette No. 53707 on 21 November 2025.

Key provisions of the new Act

The updated legislation establishes systems for:

The registration of businesses relating to plants and propagating material intended for cultivation and sale.

The registration of premises on or from which that business is conducted.

Quality standards for plants and propagating material intended for cultivation and sale and conditions of sale of plants and propagating material.

National listing of plant varieties.

The evaluation of plant varieties in order to ensure value if there is doubt in respect of the value for cultivation and use of plant varieties intended for cultivation and sale.

Import and export control of plants and propagating material.

Certification schemes for plants and propagating material.

New additions not included in the 1976 Act

The 2018 Act introduces several new provisions, including:

The cultivation of Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) varieties in South Africa in accordance with the revised definition which means "low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) plants or parts of plants of Cannabis sativa L. cultivated for agricultural or industrial purposes, of which the leaves and flowering heads do not contain more than 2% transdelta-9- tetrahydrocannabinol, and no longer 0 2% THC as per the definition under the old Act;

The publication of a National Varietal List Journal; and

The hearing of objections lodged with the Registrar in respect of an application for National Listing of a plant variety.

The Act also provides for the establishment of an advisory committee that may provide advice to the Registrar on any technical matters arising from the provisions of the Act and any other matter relating to the administration of the Act.

"The Plant Improvement Act provides a legal framework for the production and sale of good quality, true-to-type seed and vegetative propagating material which contributes to the overall productivity and sustainability of food production in the country," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Act and its regulations will be accessible on the Department of Agriculture's website: https://www.nda.gov.za

For technical enquiries, contact the Director: Plant Production, Joseph Mahlabe, or Ashika Kistnasamy, Registrar: Plant Improvement Act, in the Department of Agriculture on 012 319 6072 or e-mail JosephMa@nda.gov.za or AshikaK@nda.gov.za