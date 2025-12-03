Rwanda: The Woman Powering a New Chapter in Rwanda's Textile Industry

Many people spend years studying a single path, only to discover their true calling lies elsewhere. Skills learned in classrooms and textbooks can open doors, but it is curiosity, courage, and persistence that determine where life ultimately leads.

The journey to meaningful work is rarely straight. It often weaves through unexpected challenges, requires learning new skills, and sometimes calls for creating opportunities where none existed before.

Diane Mukasahaha, the founder of DIKAM Ltd, did not imagine the hum of industrial sewing machines, the bustling factory floor or the network of women, and young people whose lives would be transformed by her enterprise.

She started with a modest home workshop and a pedal sewing machine, navigating the overwhelming responsibility of building a business while caring for her young family.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Today, DIKAM is a thriving textile company, known for quality garments proudly marked Made in Rwanda, and a beacon of hope for women who aspire to financial independence.

ALSO READ: Made in Rwanda is the right strategy for industrialisation

From public health to entrepreneurship

Mukasahaha's journey into entrepreneurship was neither simple nor linear. She recalls the early days with a mixture of nostalgia and humility.

"Before DIKAM, life was extremely hard. I had to juggle family responsibilities, and a desire to create something meaningful," she says.

She trained in Nursing and Public Health - specialising in palliative care, and spent 16 years working with the Ministry of Health, USAID, and other institutions. As National Coordinator of Palliative Care, she advocated tirelessly for access to pain medication and holistic care.

"But I found myself in a position where, like advocating for budgets in many African countries, the resources for palliative care were minimal. Most funding came from donations," she explains.

Her pivot to textiles was born from this frustration, and a vision to create more systemic impact. "I began to ask myself: what if I move to find a way to financially support these programs? That's when I realised textiles could create jobs, empower women, and allow them to afford health insurance and access care on time."

This transition was personal as well. Mukasahaha had lost a child at 11 months, and experienced first-hand the need for holistic care.

"That experience planted a seed in me. I wanted to organise and support people beyond my family," she says.

Starting small: The home workshop

As she tells it, the early days were challenging. "I didn't go to business school. I was driven by passion, a sense of justice, and the desire to support others," she recalls.

The first DIKAM workshop was small, with only a pedal sewing machine at Mukasahaha's home. She worked alongside the first two employees, teaching them to operate the machines, maintain quality, and manage orders.

"I had to learn all the technical skills myself," she recalls, "from operating machines and understanding fabrics to managing the business side of the workshop. It was challenging, but it gave me the confidence to scale up."

At first, the challenge was not just learning. "We were in the era of second-hand clothes. People doubted whether locally made products could compete with imports from China. I had to convince myself and my team that quality could be achieved with proper mindset, learning, and process," she says.

ALSO READ: What is holding back Made-in-Rwanda products?

Scaling challenges and leadership lessons

Transitioning from a home-based workshop to a factory required more than just technical skills. Mukasahaha had to navigate business management, finances, supply chains, and quality control.

"There were times I doubted myself. I wondered if a woman could succeed in this field, if I could manage production, pay staff, and still sustain a family," she admits.

Through perseverance, she developed a model combining professional training, mentoring, and personal support for employees. She introduced savings and lending schemes within the company, allowing staff to borrow for emergencies, school fees, or business ideas.

"I wanted women to see that they don't have to wait for someone else to support them. With courage, intelligence, and persistence, they can build their own future," she says.

ALSO READ: Women: A cornerstone in shaping the "Rwanda We Want"

To reflect current operations, Mukasahaha notes that production capacity is between 3,000 and 10,000 pieces per day, depending on orders. Raw materials are imported from China and India, and to maintain standards, DIKAM brings in trainers from Bangladesh, Cambodia, and China, who offer short courses lasting three to six months.

ALSO READ: From gov't job to tailoring: Murera on promoting Made-in-Rwanda attire

Today, DIKAM employs around 400 people, with 280 full-time, and the rest casual - scaling staff numbers based on season and demand. About 60 per cent of the work is uniforms - hospital, hospitality, and security company uniforms.

The company has agreements with government institutions such as the Ministry of Youth, sending unemployed women and men for training and employment.

In one pilot project, 18 teen mothers were trained, with 70 per cent employed afterward. Overall, around 600 people have been trained in DIKAM programmes, with 400 employed either at DIKAM or other factories.

ALSO READ: Vocational training: Giving teen mothers a practical way forward

Mukasahaha leads from the floor, fully engaged with her team. During our visit, it was clear how confident and at ease her staff are - whether chatting during breaks or working side by side.

Her presence blends authority with approachability, making her leadership both hands-on and inspiring. She encourages employees to use free time to learn new skills, and build financial independence, reflecting her genuine commitment to empowering others.

Empowering women

Among the first employees of DIKAM is Joyeuse Bizimana, who started with a pedal machine at home while raising three children.

"Before DIKAM, I worked outside doing tailoring, but life was extremely difficult," Bizimana recalls. "I had a three-month-old baby, and every day was a struggle. Reaching the workshop sometimes took one to one and a half hours."

The pedal machine worked, she says, "but not like the electric machines we use now. The electric machines are fast, precise, and maintained by technicians, which made a huge difference in my work."

Bizimana's progression within DIKAM was gradual but deliberate. She learned every machine, overlock, flat, Kansai, and mastered advanced techniques such as making Lacoste shirts with durable collars ready for sale. She eventually became a trainer for children in the sewing school, a role that reshaped her confidence.

Financial independence followed. Bizimana moved from casual piecework to permanent employment, enabling her to support her family and invest in property. She bought two plots of land in Kamonyi District, began developing one, and purchased a Spiro motorcycle worth Rwf1.2 million, an achievement she once thought impossible.

"DIKAM gave me courage. I never imagined a woman could go to the bank, take a loan, and repay it from her own work," she says.

Her children's education improved too, supported through DIKAM's savings and lending scheme. "Women often underestimate themselves, thinking certain professions are only for men. DIKAM showed me that courage and skill can overcome those barriers," she observed.

Another beneficiary of DIKAM's model is Agnes Nyirandugutse, a mother of five who joined the company five years ago during a difficult period marked by financial strain and unpaid school fees.

"When I arrived at DIKAM, life changed," she says.

Through the company's lending scheme, she secured loans to pay her children's school fees and later to install water at home. With steady income, Nyirandugutse bought a plot of land and plans to develop it after completing her repayments.

Having worked in several factories, she notes that DIKAM's leadership - especially having a woman at the helm, understands the pressures mothers face.

She moved from casual work to specialised roles, becoming "Employee of the Month", and completing advanced tailoring and security training from DIKAM's international trainers.

"I came when life was very hard," Nyirandugutse says. "Now I have stability. I am paid through my bank account, I save, and my children are progressing. DIKAM gave me dignity."

Youth opportunity

The story of transformation at DIKAM extends to young people. Aimé Jean Sauveur Ikuzwe joined in 2020, starting in the kitchen. Within six months, he was promoted to a training programme in printing and embroidery after completing secondary school.

"I learned to design using Wilcom and Illustrator, and after training, I joined the printing and embroidery department," Ikuzwe says.

"Over two years, I gained experience in various techniques, including UV printing and working on diverse materials. I also learned software like Canva, which expanded my creative capacity," he adds.

ALSO READ: Youth investment facility: what's in it for young entrepreneurs?

His skills allowed him to start a small pig-rearing project with 90 pigs, and he is now working on launching a printing business.

"DIKAM gives youth hope. Many are lost in idleness or drugs, but with skills and determination, you can create your own future. I also want to teach youth design, so they can find a path without waiting for an office job," he says.

ALSO READ: WATCH: How a young entrepreneur is transforming Kigali's shoe-care industry

Building a legacy in Rwanda's textile sector

Founded in 2018, DIKAM began as a small tailoring workshop, and has since grown into one of Rwanda's prominent manufacturing enterprises.

Its focus on training, quality control, and promoting Made-in-Rwanda products has allowed it to carve out a strong niche in both local and regional markets.

DIKAM now employs dozens of women and youth, each trained in specific skills, contributing to social and economic development.

The company's broader vision is to strengthen Rwanda's industrial ecosystem. It partners with vocational training centres, supports small entrepreneurs, and invests in local supply chains to ensure fabrics and materials are sourced domestically.

By emphasising local production, Mukasahaha seeks to reduce dependency on imports and position Rwanda as a credible player in the East African textile market.

Looking ahead, DIKAM is working on establishing its own production plant to expand its value chain, expected to be operational early next year.

This will allow local processing from raw materials to finished garments, create additional jobs, and further solidify Rwanda's presence in regional textile markets.

Recognition across Africa

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Rwanda Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mukasahaha's work has received continental attention. She is among the Top 10 finalists in the 2025 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) competition, a prestigious initiative launched by the Jack Ma Foundation.

ALSO READ: Two female Rwandan entrepreneurs secure funding from Jack Ma Foundation

The programme has a $1.5 million prize pool, where the top three are awarded larger shares, and the remaining finalists each receive $100,000, placing DIKAM on a competitive global stage.

ABH finalists gain mentorship, networks, and visibility across Africa. "Being recognised by ABH validates our vision. It motivates us to expand DIKAM, train more women, and show that Rwandan businesses can compete globally," Mukasahaha says.

If DIKAM secures a larger grant, it will expand operations, strengthen local fabric production, and create additional jobs, demonstrating how entrepreneurship can be both profitable and socially transformative.

Lessons learned and advice for others

Through years of challenges and achievements, Mukasahaha has learned lessons she shares openly. Courage and perseverance are central. She encourages women to start small, to dare, and to believe in themselves.

"Nothing is handed to you. Start with one machine, one workshop...one small idea. From there, you can grow, and every success inspires another," she says.

Bizimana echoes this, emphasising the impact on her life and children's future. "Even if you start with nothing, you can achieve meaningful things. DIKAM taught me to take charge, plan ahead, and support my family. I never imagined that as a woman, I could own land, take a loan, and build a home," she says.

Ikuzwe reinforces the youth perspective. "The key is to love your work. Any job can be a path to growth. DIKAM has shown me that hard work, persistence, and learning new skills can change your life. Take the first step and don't be afraid to start," he says.

A vision for the future

Mukasahaha's vision is expansive. She aims to open small workshops across Rwanda, mentor more women and youth, and create sustainable employment.

"I want to create opportunities that multiply impact. When women learn, work, and save, they change the lives of their families and communities. DIKAM is more than a business; it is a movement where talent is nurtured, skills are built, and hope is created for generations to come," she says.

Through determination, skill, and a relentless commitment to empowering others, Mukasahaha and DIKAM are symbols of what is possible when vision meets action.

From humble beginnings behind a pedal machine to a thriving factory transforming lives, their story is one of courage, resilience, and the enduring power of opportunity.