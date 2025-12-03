Morocco Pledges U.S.$5 Million to Gavi, Debuts As a Donor to Global Immunisation Efforts

press release

Morocco makes a donation to Gavi, pledging US$ 5 million towards its next strategic period

Contribution reflects His Majesty King Mohammed VI's royal vision for African resilience, co-development and solidarity

Morocco's leadership is a powerful demonstration of how regional leadership and solidarity can drive progress in global health security

Geneva —

The Kingdom of Morocco has announced a pledge of US$ 5 million to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance during its next strategic period, 2026-2030. This marks Morocco's first-ever contribution to Gavi and the largest pledge by a North African nation. It reflects the Kingdom's growing leadership in advancing global health security, strengthening regional vaccine manufacturing and championing African-led development.It further underscores Morocco's commitment to advancing global solidarity and ensuring that Africa's voice is heard at the highest levels of international engagement.

The pledge aligns with the royal vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Allah nasarahu, to empower Africa: a vision of an emerging, united and resilient continent rooted in shared progress, co-development and solidarity. It also reflects Morocco's long-standing commitment to South-South cooperation, and its increasing role as a bridge between Africa and the global community on issues of health and sustainable development.

Mr Amine Tehraoui, Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Kingdom of Morocco, said, "Guided by the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco is proud to join Gavi as a donor for the first time. This contribution reflects our shared belief that investing in vaccines is an investment in the future stability and prosperity of our continent. Drawing lessons from the recent pandemic, and with the aim of strengthening cooperation with major partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Morocco reaffirms its commitment to immunisation efforts though solidarity and co-development, while ensuring that every child has the right to protection and opportunity."

The contribution reflects Morocco's unwavering belief that no child, in any corner of the world, should be denied life-saving vaccines.

H.E. Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Economy and Finance, said, "This contribution is part of the ongoing fruitful cooperation between Morocco and Gavi, and reflects our country's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring equitable and sustainable access to vaccination, especially for the most vulnerable populations."

"We are honoured to welcome Morocco as our newest donor to Gavi," said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi. "Eighty percent of Gavi's resources during our next strategic period will be committed to Africa and in this context, Morocco's leadership will play a central role in global immunisation efforts. During my recent visit to Morocco, I was impressed by King Mohammed VI's strategic vision for vaccine manufacturing on the continent, which sets a bar for other nations."

Morocco's pledge comes at a time when Gavi is preparing to launch its next strategic period, 'Gavi 6.0', which aims to protect 500 million children from 2026 through 2030. During the strategic period, Africa will continue to be central in Gavi's global immunisation efforts.

Immunisation is one of the most impactful and cost-effective investments in public health, saving an estimated 4-5 million lives every year, and preventing countless cases of illness and disability. For every dollar invested, it yields an impressive return of US$ 54 through healthier populations, reduced healthcare costs and stronger, more resilient economies.

Gavi's next strategic period will also be guided by an ambitious reform initiative, Gavi Leap, which seeks to transform the Vaccine Alliance's operating model to further country ownership, sovereignty and self-reliance. Built on principles of equal partnership, the Gavi Leap promotes co-investment, collaboration between agencies and alignment with national development priorities.

Morocco's contribution comes at a pivotal moment, as the country accelerates its efforts to become a regional hub for vaccine manufacturing, building a robust ecosystem for vaccine innovation, production and health security.

This pledge highlights Morocco's strategic vision for an Africa that moves beyond receiving global health solutions to becoming a producer, an innovator and a global leader.

As a public-private partnership, Gavi works in solidarity with lower-income countries to pool demand, secure low-cost vaccines and support long-term investments in health systems. Morocco's pledge reinforces this model and provides an example of how regional leadership can translate foreign policy priorities into tangible support for equitable access to vaccines.

