Somalia's Finance Minister Attends International Conference On Economic Development

Nairobi — Somalia's Minister of Finance, Bihi Iman Cige, attended a two-day international conference in Nairobi focused on advancing the country's economic development and strengthening cooperation between the federal government and international partners, officials said Wednesday.

The event, organized by the Somali Development and Reconstruction Bank, brought together representatives from key international financial institutions, including the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Union, and diplomatic missions closely working with Somalia.

During the conference, participants discussed strategies to accelerate economic growth, improve public services, and support long-term reconstruction efforts, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between Somalia and global development agencies.

Biixi Iman Cige, together with the leadership of the Somali Development Bank and the Central Bank, highlighted the progress Somalia has made in economic reforms and stressed that the country is now well-positioned to leverage years of institutional development.

The minister also noted that the recently established Board of the Development Bank was selected based on merit, expertise, and transparency.

In closing remarks, the finance minister commended international partners for their continued support, describing their role as vital in promoting stability and sustainable growth in Somalia.