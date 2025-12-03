East Africa: Uganda Advances Preparations for Innovative Diaspora-Backed Health Financing Pilot

The government has launched formal preparations for its nomination as a pilot country in a groundbreaking, guarantee-backed health financing initiative.

The scheme aims to leverage diaspora remittances to strengthen national health systems and follows Uganda's recognition during a high-level side event at the recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) convened a multi-institutional scoping workshop that brought together representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Global Health Catalyst; and the Global Financing Platform.

The meeting served as a foundational step toward designing a financing mechanism that blends diaspora remittances with development guarantees to support priority health services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Officials say the pilot seeks to demonstrate a scalable, fiscally secure model for mobilizing sustainable health financing.

The initiative is part of Uganda's broader strategy to expand Universal Health Coverage (UHC), enhance health system resilience, and increase access to affordable, high-quality care.

A full-day collaborative design workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Four Points by Sheraton in Kampala.

The workshop will bring together local and international stakeholders to co-create Uganda's first blended-finance, guarantee-backed health service pilot.

Participants are expected to provide technical, financial, clinical, and governance expertise to shape the pilot; validate or challenge proposed service and financing models; identify key implementation risks and mitigation strategies; explore opportunities for public-private partnerships and co-financing; outline institutional capacities and regulatory considerations; and jointly develop an actionable roadmap for pilot rollout, monitoring, and potential scale-up.

Government officials say the initiative underscores Uganda's leadership in championing innovative financing solutions that reduce fiscal pressure, unlock new health investments, and harness the economic potential of the Ugandan diaspora--one of the country's most reliable sources of external income.

The Government of Uganda expressed gratitude to national and international partners for their collaboration, noting that the outcome of the upcoming workshop will mark a critical milestone toward launching the transformative pilot.