Uganda: Celebrity Traitors Star Ruth Codd Recovering After Second Leg Amputation

Celebrity Traitors player and actress Ruth Codd has said she is recovering after a second leg amputation operation.

The Irish performer posted on TikTok, saying she is staying with family after surgery to remove her leg below the knee.

Codd had her first amputation aged 23, after injuring her foot playing football as a teenager, saying it had led to eight years of complications and pain.

Speaking about her recent operation, she said: "Good news, we've had a full-circle moment. I'm back making TikTok content in my parents' house. Bad news, I can't do it upstairs, because I've just had my second below-knee amputation."

She added: "There's a lot to unpack for everyone involved."

The 29-year-old built a following posting on TikTok, before being cast in Netflix horror series The Midnight Club, her TV debut.

More recently, Celebrity Traitors viewers saw Codd share her correct suspicions about fellow player Jonathan Ross, before being murdered on the show.

Codd had spoken previously about intending to have her latest operation in an interview on YouTube channel FFTV.

"The way I use my crutches means I'm always up on my tippy-toes," she told host Grace Neutral.

"With the second one, it was just the same situation.

"My quality of life, it's never going to get any better from this point."

Codd appeared in a live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon earlier in 2025.

She played Phlegma the Fierce, a Viking warrior without part of her leg.

Around the film's release, Codd said she was proud to play a "strong, capable" character with a limb difference.

"The amount of health problems I've had the last year haven't stopped me doing anything," she told FFTV.

"But I feel like it has hindered me and made my ability to do my job more difficult.

"I've been through it once before, so I think with two prosthetics, I'll be pretty unstoppable."