Uganda: Munyagwa Salutes Govt for Hoima City Stadium Project

The Common Man's Party presidential candidate, Mubarak Munyagwa, has commended the government for delivering the Hoima City Stadium project, describing it as the only project in Uganda he has seen that offers "value for money."

Munyagwa said such developments have long been denied to other regions, stressing that similar stadiums are essential for nurturing sports talent across the country.

While traveling to Masindi District for his campaign, Munyagwa was so impressed by the Hoima City Stadium, located 6km along the Hoima-Masindi road, that he asked his driver to stop for a photo.

"I have been moving around the country looking for support. This is the only project I have seen that has value for money. Driver, stop--I need to take a picture here. This is what government has denied Ugandans," he said.

Munyagwa compared the stadium to renovations at Mandela National Stadium, saying the latter lacked value, while the Turkish-built Hoima City Stadium "has indeed delivered a project."

He added that while it is important to critique government on poor service delivery, Hoima City Stadium stands out for the quality of its main stadium, training facilities, indoor arena, and other amenities.

The stadium, whose construction is now complete, cost USD 129 million and will be among the venues Uganda uses to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON Pamoja), which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania.