Uganda: C-Care, Rotary Partner to Boost Lifeline Health Services in Underserved Communities

C Care Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rotary Districts 9214 and 9213, marking a significant step toward expanding essential health services in underserved communities.

The signing ceremony, attended by District Governors Christine Kawooya Kyeyune (D9214) and Geoffrey Kitakule (D9213), was hailed as a major milestone in strengthening community health systems.

The two Governors praised the partnership as a boost to Rotary's mission of serving populations most in need.

They noted that working with a trusted medical institution such as C Care Uganda enhances professionalism, quality, and continuity in Rotary's health programmes.

"This MOU cements our work as Rotarians committed to transforming lives where need is greatest," they said.

The event also included the formal handover of the Hope Against Malaria Project, which has achieved notable progress in reducing malaria cases in high-burden communities.

The initiative has increased awareness, improved prevention practices and broadened access to vector-control tools, demonstrating the power of coordinated public health efforts.

Under the new MOU, Rotary and C Care Uganda plan to scale up medical camps, strengthen emergency response systems, and introduce innovative health programmes tailored to local challenges.

Both institutions say the collaboration will help ensure timely, lifesaving services reach communities that have long faced limited access to healthcare.

The partnership is expected to deepen the footprint of both organisations in advancing community wellbeing across the region.