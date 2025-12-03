Tanzania: Ignore Social Media Posts Claiming Tanzanian Presidential Election Results Nullified

IN SHORT: Following the contentious October 2025 general election in Tanzania, some social media posts claim the presidential result has been declared null and void. However, these claims are false.

"BREAKING NEWS: Tanzania Presidential results have been nullified and ordered to conduct fresh election once the opposition leader Tundu Lissu is released but mama Samuia Hassan has refused," reads a post going viral on Facebook.

Tanzania held general elections on 29 October 2025. Tundu Lissu, an opposition party leader, was barred from the presidential race. In April, Lissu was charged with treason after his arrest at a public rally where he called for electoral reforms.

The election was marred by vandalism and violence, reportedly resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives. But president Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner and was sworn in for a second term on 3 November.

The claim that the result has been nullified has also been shared here and here.

Ignore social media rumours

On 1 November, Tanzania's Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, announced that Hassan was the winner of the presidential election. Since then, there has been no mention of any nullified result in the INEC website's news section.

Africa Check also found no credible media reports that Tanzania's presidential results had been declared invalid or that another election would be held. If this claim was legitimate, both local and international news organisations would have reported on it.

In response to the election outcome, the European parliament condemned the use of violence, and the barring from the electoral process and arrest of Lissu. The European parliament also voted to block planned aid to Tanzania, because of the violence. It also called for an African-led commission to investigate the killings, enforced disappearances, torture and other violations during the election. However, no calls for a reelection have been made.

During periods of information overload, such as elections, be cautious and find news updates from trusted sources to avoid the spread of false information.

Claims that the presidential election result in Tanzania has been nullified and another election is to be held upon the release of Tundu Lissu are false and should be ignored.