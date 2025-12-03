Mozambique: SA-Mozambique Bi-National Commission Closes On a High Note

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa and Mozambique are entering a new era of deeper cooperation, shared prosperity and renewed solidarity, following the successful conclusion of the 4th Session of the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC).

Addressing the media, alongside President Daniel Chapo, President Ramaphosa said the two countries carry a historic responsibility to ensure that current and future generations continue to benefit from a relationship forged in struggle and strengthened through decades of partnership.

"We have just concluded a successful 4th Session of the Bi-National Commission between South Africa and Mozambique. President Chapo and I concur that we have a historic responsibility to our respective peoples to ensure that current and future generations appreciate the fruits of this strategic relationship," President Ramaphosa said in Maputo, on Wednesday.

The President said he was encouraged by Mozambique's strong leadership and reaffirmed South Africa's confidence in using the BNC as a platform for achieving "practical benefits" for citizens on both sides of the border.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Through focused deliberations by senior officials, technical experts and Ministers, President Ramaphosa said the two countries had assessed progress since the last BNC session in Pretoria in 2022 and agreed on clear avenues for accelerated cooperation.

The signing of several new Memoranda of Understanding marked, he said, "a significant development" that would inject momentum into joint programmes across multiple sectors.

"We agreed that we need to implement decisions, identify opportunities and explore investment avenues to the mutual benefit of our two countries. South Africa's development finance institutions, state-owned enterprises and private companies stand ready to be partners," President Ramaphosa said.

He noted that South African companies, many of which maintain extensive investments across the continent, had reaffirmed their commitment to Africa's development during engagements ahead of the recent G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg.

The BNC, he said, was an important mechanism to support that continental vision.

Expanding cooperation across key sectors

President Ramaphosa said the next phase of cooperation would focus on sectors central to economic transformation, including energy, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, telecommunications, health and financial services.

"Our countries are endowed with rich natural resources, both on land and offshore. Already, Mozambique is a major trading partner of South Africa. We will work together to explore new vistas of opportunity and possibility," he said.

He emphasised the importance of defence and security cooperation, including border management, highlighting that stability and safety remain essential enablers of economic growth.

This afternoon, the two leaders will travel to Inhambane Province to launch a major Sasol gas processing facility, an investment President Ramaphosa described as "another shining example" of effective cooperation between neighbours.

The President added that the project illustrates how public-private sector partnerships can be used to great effect. He also expressed gratitude to the Mozambican government for creating an enabling environment for South African companies.

A bond beyond diplomacy

President Chapo, in his remarks, described President Ramaphosa's presence in Mozambique as deeply significant and symbolic of the long-standing friendship between the nations.

"His presence is special because we are welcoming not only a Head of State, but also an older brother and a great friend, whose leadership and closeness Mozambique always welcomes with enormous respect and appreciation," President Chapo said.

He added that the relationship between the two countries goes beyond diplomacy, reflecting a historic and cultural brotherhood and a common struggle for freedom, now carried forward through a shared commitment to development and prosperity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines External Relations South Africa Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This gesture goes beyond diplomacy. It is the living expression of a historic and cultural brotherhood and a common struggle for freedom, consolidated today in our commitment to mutual prosperity," President Chapo said.

Looking ahead to the 5th BNC

President Ramaphosa closed the briefing by thanking President Chapo and the people of Mozambique for their hospitality, saying it reflected the depth of solidarity between the nations.

"South Africans and Mozambicans are one people. When the forthcoming 5th session of the Bi-National Commission is held in South Africa, we look forward to report on even greater progress," the President said.

The 4th BNC has been marked by renewed commitments, expanded partnerships and a shared resolve to strengthen cooperation across all areas for the benefit of both countries. - SAnews.gov.za